Scottish Gossip: Edinburgh derby, Old Firm. Scotland, Dundee, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon branded Hearts "irrelevant" after his side beat their city rivals 2-0 on Friday night at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian fans unfurled a banner goading Hearts boss Craig Levein over his claim that the "natural order" had been restored when his side beat Hibs in their last derby encounter. (Scotsman)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton reckons Rangers have made "silly" noises ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby, and insists the Ibrox men have only served to fire Celtic up for the match. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers says his squad are ignoring Rangers' "fighting talk," just as they did when the Ibrox side were promoted to the top flight two years ago. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon and Craig Levein shared a smile before kick-off in Friday's derby

After Rangers players cheered being drawn to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup, Rodgers said his side's rivals should "be careful what you wish for". (Scottish Sun)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has called on his players to put themselves in a position to fight for the Scottish Premiership title by beating Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday. (Herald)

And Murty has challenged striker Alfredo Morelos to show his value in the derby match, with the Colombian having signed a new contract at Ibrox in recent days. (Daily Record)

Former Scotland manager Walter Smith has urged the Tartan Army to get behind national boss Alex McLeish. (Scottish Sun)

McLeish says fans will love Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, who last week opted to play for Scotland ahead of England. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee defender Steven Caulker, who played for England in a friendly in 2012, says he would jump at the chance to switch allegiance to Scotland, with the 26-year-old eligible through his grandmother. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs legend Paul Kane fears Neil Lennon could be tempted back to Celtic if Brendan Rodgers moves to the English Premier League. (Herald)

Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman says Rangers have made him a marked man with referees in Scotland. (Daily Record)

Dundee centre back Steven Caulker would be interested in a Scotland call-up

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, named the Premiership's manager of the month for February, has hailed the impact of his assistant Alex Dyer. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland intend to target Ireland's half back pair of Jonny Sexton and Conor Murray in today's Six Nations clash, but will do so within the laws of the game. (Herald)

Skipper John Barclay is the only player in the squad who featured the last time Scotland won in Ireland, back in 2010, but says that does not make the task any less daunting. (Scotsman)