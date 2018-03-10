Brechin v Dundee Utd, Livi v Inverness & Cowdenbeath v Montrose off

The pitch at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Stadium was deemed unplayable

Three of Saturday's Scottish Professional Football League matches have been postponed.

Brechin v Dundee United in the Championship was called off shortly before 14:00 GMT because of a waterlogged pitch.

Earlier, Livingston's Championship game against Inverness CT went off with a frozen pitch.

And, after a second pitch inspection, Cowdenbeath v Montrose in League Two, was postponed with a waterlogged pitch.

Dundee United already have three games in hand and have not played since 23 February while Inverness went into the weekend having played two games fewer than some of their Championship rivals.