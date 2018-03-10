Hibs: Scott Allan credits manager Neil Lennon for fine form

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hibernian 2-0 Hearts

Edinburgh derby scorer Scott Allan says Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon knows how to get the best out of him.

The 26-year-old, on loan from Celtic, had struggled for form after leaving Easter Road for Glasgow in 2015.

Midfielder Allan was loaned to Rotherham and Dundee before rejoining Hibs in January and scored the opener in Friday's 2-0 win over Hearts.

"The fans enjoy my style and I have a manager who lets me go out and play my game," Allan told BBC Scotland.

"He's making you go out with a lot of confidence, and any footballer will tell you that when you're confident, things just click for you.

Allan's left-foot drive into the bottom corner gave Hibs the lead at Easter Road

"Since I've come back that's how it feels for me and I'm loving every minute of it.

"I said this season I wanted to add goals to my game and it's finally starting to come for me."

Friday's win for fourth-placed Hibs opened up a 12-point gap on Hearts, who are sixth.

"We're delighted that the fans are away happy and we have a massive three points," Allan added.

"As a team, at the back we were solid, a clean sheet, and we got two good goals, so I don't think you can ask for more.

"We're right on the tails of Aberdeen now.

"Aberdeen is our benchmark now, we want to catch them, if we get them then we can see how things go at the end of the season."