Malaga 0-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have scored 45 Las Liga goals between them this season - as many as second-placed Atletico Madrid

Barcelona overcame the absence of prolific goalscorer Lionel Messi to beat bottom club Malaga and open up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Messi, who has scored 24 goals in 27 league games, withdrew from Saturday's match after the birth of his third son.

Luis Suarez's header set Barca on their way before Philippe Coutinho's sublime backheel doubled the lead.

Malaga played an hour with 10 men after Samu Garcia was sent off for an awful challenge on Jordi Alba.

Barcelona's next match is at home to Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The first leg at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1.

Barca warm up for Chelsea in style

Malaga were the last team to beat Barcelona in the league on 8 April 2017.

Despite Messi's absence, there was never any chance of a repeat once Suarez got on the end of Alba's cross to score his 21st league goal of the season.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho should have doubled the lead but fired into the side netting before a wonderful goal by Coutinho.

He used the back of his leg to flick home Ousmane Dembele's ball inside the six yard area - Coutinho's third goal since joining from Liverpool in January.

Barca's task was made easier by the straight red card shown to Garcia.

Alba, who was on the end of Garcia's reckless challenge, Dembele and Sergi Roberto were all replaced before the end.

Malaga are 11 points from safety in La Liga with just 10 games remaining.

Messi posted this picture on Instagram following the birth of his third child