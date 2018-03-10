Match ends, Málaga 0, Barcelona 2.
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona
Barcelona overcame the absence of prolific goalscorer Lionel Messi to beat bottom club Malaga and open up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga.
Messi, who has scored 24 goals in 27 league games, withdrew from Saturday's match after the birth of his third son.
Luis Suarez's header set Barca on their way before Philippe Coutinho's sublime backheel doubled the lead.
Malaga played an hour with 10 men after Samu Garcia was sent off for an awful challenge on Jordi Alba.
Barcelona's next match is at home to Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The first leg at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1.
Barca warm up for Chelsea in style
Malaga were the last team to beat Barcelona in the league on 8 April 2017.
Despite Messi's absence, there was never any chance of a repeat once Suarez got on the end of Alba's cross to score his 21st league goal of the season.
Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho should have doubled the lead but fired into the side netting before a wonderful goal by Coutinho.
He used the back of his leg to flick home Ousmane Dembele's ball inside the six yard area - Coutinho's third goal since joining from Liverpool in January.
Barca's task was made easier by the straight red card shown to Garcia.
Alba, who was on the end of Garcia's reckless challenge, Dembele and Sergi Roberto were all replaced before the end.
Malaga are 11 points from safety in La Liga with just 10 games remaining.
Line-ups
Malaga
- 1Jiménez
- 18Rosales
- 4Hernández
- 2Miquel
- 15Ricca
- 21GarcíaBooked at 30mins
- 7IturraBooked at 49mins
- 25Lacen
- 11CastroSubstituted forLestienneat 61'minutes
- 24RolanSubstituted forSuccessat 78'minutes
- 26En-NesyriSubstituted forIdeyeat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Kuzmanovic
- 12Ideye
- 13Prieto
- 17Success
- 19Bueno
- 22Lestienne
- 23Torres
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20SergiSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 74'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18AlbaSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 15Paulinho
- 11DembéléSubstituted forVidalat 85'minutes
- 9L SuárezBooked at 84mins
- 14Coutinho Correia
Substitutes
- 13Cillessen
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
- 24Mina
- 25Vermaelen
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 26,936
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Málaga 0, Barcelona 2.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Federico Ricca.
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by André Gomes.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Brown Ideye (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Brown Ideye (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roberto Rosales (Málaga).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ignasi Miquel (Málaga).
Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).
Isaac Success (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Isaac Success replaces Diego Rolan.
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Brown Ideye replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luis Hernández (Málaga).
Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Iturra with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Sergi Roberto.
Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt saved. Diego Rolan (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehdi Lacen.
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Hand ball by Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga).
Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).
Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Ricca (Málaga).
Substitution
Substitution, Málaga. Maxime Lestienne replaces Gonzalo Castro.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Luis Hernández.