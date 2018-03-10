Spanish La Liga
Malaga 0-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez heads Barcelona ahead against Malaga
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have scored 45 Las Liga goals between them this season - as many as second-placed Atletico Madrid

Barcelona overcame the absence of prolific goalscorer Lionel Messi to beat bottom club Malaga and open up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Messi, who has scored 24 goals in 27 league games, withdrew from Saturday's match after the birth of his third son.

Luis Suarez's header set Barca on their way before Philippe Coutinho's sublime backheel doubled the lead.

Malaga played an hour with 10 men after Samu Garcia was sent off for an awful challenge on Jordi Alba.

Barcelona's next match is at home to Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The first leg at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1.

Barca warm up for Chelsea in style

Malaga were the last team to beat Barcelona in the league on 8 April 2017.

Despite Messi's absence, there was never any chance of a repeat once Suarez got on the end of Alba's cross to score his 21st league goal of the season.

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho should have doubled the lead but fired into the side netting before a wonderful goal by Coutinho.

He used the back of his leg to flick home Ousmane Dembele's ball inside the six yard area - Coutinho's third goal since joining from Liverpool in January.

Barca's task was made easier by the straight red card shown to Garcia.

Alba, who was on the end of Garcia's reckless challenge, Dembele and Sergi Roberto were all replaced before the end.

Malaga are 11 points from safety in La Liga with just 10 games remaining.

Lionel Messi posted this picture on Instagram following the birth of his third child
Line-ups

Malaga

  • 1Jiménez
  • 18Rosales
  • 4Hernández
  • 2Miquel
  • 15Ricca
  • 21GarcíaBooked at 30mins
  • 7IturraBooked at 49mins
  • 25Lacen
  • 11CastroSubstituted forLestienneat 61'minutes
  • 24RolanSubstituted forSuccessat 78'minutes
  • 26En-NesyriSubstituted forIdeyeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Kuzmanovic
  • 12Ideye
  • 13Prieto
  • 17Success
  • 19Bueno
  • 22Lestienne
  • 23Torres

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20SergiSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 74'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forDigneat 77'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 15Paulinho
  • 11DembéléSubstituted forVidalat 85'minutes
  • 9L SuárezBooked at 84mins
  • 14Coutinho Correia

Substitutes

  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22Vidal
  • 24Mina
  • 25Vermaelen
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
26,936

Match Stats

Home TeamMalagaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home6
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Málaga 0, Barcelona 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Málaga 0, Barcelona 2.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Federico Ricca.

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by André Gomes.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Brown Ideye (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).

Brown Ideye (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roberto Rosales (Málaga).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

Booking

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Ignasi Miquel (Málaga) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lucas Digne (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ignasi Miquel (Málaga).

Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).

Isaac Success (Málaga) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Isaac Success replaces Diego Rolan.

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Brown Ideye replaces Youssef En-Nesyri.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Lucas Digne replaces Jordi Alba.

Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luis Hernández (Málaga).

Attempt missed. Maxime Lestienne (Málaga) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Iturra with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Sergi Roberto.

Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.

Offside, Barcelona. Ousmane Dembélé tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

Attempt saved. Diego Rolan (Málaga) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehdi Lacen.

Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Hand ball by Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga).

Corner, Málaga. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

Youssef En-Nesyri (Málaga) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Federico Ricca (Málaga).

Substitution

Substitution, Málaga. Maxime Lestienne replaces Gonzalo Castro.

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Luis Hernández.

