BBC Sport - West Ham: How London Stadium pitch invasions unfolded
How West Ham pitch invasions unfolded
- From the section West Ham
Final Score reporter Tony Husband reacts to events at London Stadium, where West Ham fans invaded the pitch after three second-half Burnley goals condemned them to a third consecutive defeat.
WATCH MORE: Fans let opinions & emotions take over - Noble
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.