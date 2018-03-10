Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid

Ronaldo has scored 33 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo as being "from another planet" after the forward scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season at Eibar in La Liga.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a neat finish from Luka Modric's ball.

Former Wigan defender Ivan Ramis headed in an equaliser for Eibar but a defensive error allowed Dani Carvajal to cross and Ronaldo headed in.

"He's a different and special player," said Zidane.

"He knows that he's going to score, he's very positive. He's from another planet."

Ronaldo, who scored in the 2-1 win at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday as Real Madrid moved into the Champions League quarter-finals, has now scored 13 goals in his last seven games.

His 33 goals this term means only Harry Kane (35) has scored more in all competitions than the Portugal international this season.

"His stats speak for themselves," added Zidane. "He's a very good player and he's ours."

Bale back, but not at his best

Bale was back in the first XI after being named on the bench against PSG in midweek

The game also marked a return to the starting line up for Gareth Bale after he was dropped for the trip to Paris in midweek.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane insisted before Tuesday's game that Bale remains a fundamental part of his plans, but he was not at his best against Eibar.

The Wales international was largely anonymous, although he did play one brilliant cross behind the defence in the second half that should have ended with a Ronaldo goal, but the Portuguese forward's strike was superbly saved.

But Bale was not the only player to be below his best on Saturday with Real struggling to impose themselves on an hard-working Eibar side.