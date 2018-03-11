Rangers players can handle Old Firm pressure - Graeme Murty

Rangers manager Graeme Murty is confident his players will handle the Old Firm occasions

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says his players "understand the scale" of Sunday's Old Firm game and can handle the pressure of the fixture.

Rangers are six points behind leaders Celtic, having played one game more.

They lost at Ibrox to Celtic earlier in the season, but drew 0-0 at Celtic Park in January.

"We know (at) Ibrox, teams are under pressure, ourselves included," Murty said. "Handling that is something we've done historically well at this club.

"Anyone who comes to this football club has to understand the history and passion behind it, and make sure they deal with that first and foremost so they can concentrate on being as good as they have been in the previous weeks."

Rangers have scored 23 goals during six consecutive wins and Murty believes the January signings of players such as Jamie Murphy and Greg Docherty, who grew up Rangers supporters, will help the team at Ibrox.

"People come north of the border to this club to play in big games. I'm not sure there is a bigger game for us to play in currently. So this game has added significance," Murty said.

Graeme Murty says January signings such as Greg Docherty understand what is at stake in the Old Firm game

"I'm confident the players we have brought in in January and the players who were here before understand the scale of the game.

"But whilst we walk out on to the football pitch ready to accept it, what we can do on the pitch will determine what is going to happen after that."

Murty has managed Rangers in two Old Firms, both at Celtic Park and both ending in draws, and he is relishing the prospect of experiencing the Old Firm atmosphere at Ibrox.

Victory for either side would reshape the dynamic of the title race, but Murty insists his players must only be focused on the game itself and not the wider context.

Clint Hill scored Rangers' goal in the 1-1 draw at Celtic Park in March 2017 when Graeme Murty was in charge

"It's about this club moving up the league and making sure we are challenging at the top end," he said. "If we take the three points it will be another step making sure we are improving and getting closer to where we want to be.

"As to the championship, you will finish where you deserve to finish. Three points are on offer to us, as they are for Celtic, and if we get them then we put ourselves in a fantastic place to go and finish the season off really strongly.

"But this is a stand-alone game, it's a big, big game because of the history behind it and the passion behind it."