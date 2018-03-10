Irish Premiership: Crusaders' lead cut to two after defeat by Cliftonville

Joe Gormley and Rory Donnelly were on target in the first half

Crusaders' lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table has been cut to two points after a 3-1 defeat by north Belfast derby rivals Cliftonville.

Joe Gormley scored twice, one of those a penalty, and Rory Donnelly once in a frantic start to the game at Solitude.

Goals from Eoin Bradley and Darren McCauley gave second-placed Coleraine a 2-0 win over Ballymena United.

Glenavon drew 2-2 at home to Glentoran while a Ross Clarke hat-trick helped Ards see off Ballinamallard United 4-0.

Saturday's other scheduled game between Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at 13:50 GMT.

Cliftonville ended a 13-game winless league run against league leaders Crusaders thanks to Gormley's double and Donnelly's strike.

