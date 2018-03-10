Irish Premiership: Crusaders' lead cut to two after defeat by Cliftonville
Crusaders' lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table has been cut to two points after a 3-1 defeat by north Belfast derby rivals Cliftonville.
Joe Gormley scored twice, one of those a penalty, and Rory Donnelly once in a frantic start to the game at Solitude.
Goals from Eoin Bradley and Darren McCauley gave second-placed Coleraine a 2-0 win over Ballymena United.
Glenavon drew 2-2 at home to Glentoran while a Ross Clarke hat-trick helped Ards see off Ballinamallard United 4-0.
Saturday's other scheduled game between Warrenpoint Town and Dungannon Swifts was called off because of a waterlogged pitch at 13:50 GMT.
Cliftonville ended a 13-game winless league run against league leaders Crusaders thanks to Gormley's double and Donnelly's strike.
Re-live all the action from a busy day in the Irish Premiership as it happened
|Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 10 March - Results
|Ballinamallard Utd
|0-4
|Ards
|Ballymena Utd
|0-2
|Coleraine
|Cliftonville
|3-1
|Crusaders
|Glenavon
|2-2
|Glentoran
|Linfield
|2-0
|Carrick Rangers
|Warrenpoint Town
|P
|Dungannon Swifts
|Bluefin Sport Championship
|Ballyclare Comrades
|v
|Loughgall
|Larne
|v
|Lurgan Celtic
|Limavady Utd
|v
|Knockbreda
|PSNI
|v
|Dergview