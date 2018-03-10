Premier League round up: Wins for Everton, Newcastle, Leicester and Burnley

Kenedy scored twice for Newcastle to move them five points clear of the relegation zone

Newcastle were the big winners on another tense afternoon at the foot of the Premier League table as West Ham and Southampton suffered damaging defeats.

West Brom - the only member of the bottom three before kick-off in action - lost again, at home to Leicester.

The Magpies easily beat Southampton 3-0 thanks to two early goals from on-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy.

West Ham's 3-0 home defeat by Burnley was marred by fans protesting.

Hundreds of supporters angrily massed just below the director's box during the second half, while fans invaded the pitch after each Burnley goal.

It remains as tight as ever at the foot of the table

The defeats mean Southampton are just a point above the relegation zone, with the Hammers two points above them.

In the lunchtime kick-off, Marcus Rashford scored twice on his first Premier League start since Boxing Day as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 to open up a five-point gap in second place.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney had a penalty saved but Everton beat Brighton 2-0, West Brom were thumped again despite taking an early lead at home to Leicester and Huddersfield drew 0-0 with 10-man Swansea.