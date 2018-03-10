Bayern Munich 6-0 Hamburg SV

From the section

Lewandowski's 100 goals for Bayern have come in just 120 games

Robert Lewandowski moved onto 100 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich with a hat-trick as the league leaders thrashed Hamburg.

After Franck Ribery had rounded the keeper to open the scoring, Lewandowski headed in his first of the game.

The Poland striker then slotted in to make it 3-0 before Arjen Robben struck from the edge of the box.

Ribery took on four players for his side's fifth before Lewandowski scored a penalty.

Lewandowski had earlier missed from the spot - his first penalty miss for Bayern - but made amends soon after to complete his hat-trick.

Bayern have not lost since November, winning 16 of their last 17 games, and are now 20 points clear at the top of the table.