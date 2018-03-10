Match ends, FC Bayern München 6, Hamburger SV 0.
Bayern Munich 6-0 Hamburg SV
-
Robert Lewandowski moved onto 100 Bundesliga goals for Bayern Munich with a hat-trick as the league leaders thrashed Hamburg.
After Franck Ribery had rounded the keeper to open the scoring, Lewandowski headed in his first of the game.
The Poland striker then slotted in to make it 3-0 before Arjen Robben struck from the edge of the box.
Ribery took on four players for his side's fifth before Lewandowski scored a penalty.
Lewandowski had earlier missed from the spot - his first penalty miss for Bayern - but made amends soon after to complete his hat-trick.
Bayern have not lost since November, winning 16 of their last 17 games, and are now 20 points clear at the top of the table.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 32Kimmich
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 8Javi Martínez
- 10RobbenSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 63'minutes
- 25Müller
- 23VidalBooked at 4minsSubstituted forTolissoat 45'minutesSubstituted forRudyat 65'minutes
- 7Ribéry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 14Bernat
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 24Tolisso
Hamburg
- 1Mathenia
- 24Sakai
- 9Papadopoulos
- 4van DrongelenBooked at 28mins
- 2DiekmeierSubstituted forJanjicicat 24'minutes
- 28Jung
- 12Souza SilvaSubstituted forVagnomanat 70'minutes
- 6dos Santos Justino de MeloBooked at 75mins
- 14HuntSubstituted forJattaat 87'minutes
- 17Kostic
- 19Schipplock
Substitutes
- 11Hahn
- 13Pollersbeck
- 15Waldschmidt
- 16Janjicic
- 18Jatta
- 23Salihovic
- 47Vagnoman
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, Hamburger SV 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, Hamburger SV 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Filip Kostic (Hamburger SV) after a foul in the penalty area.
Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gotoku Sakai (Hamburger SV).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Bakery Jatta replaces Aaron Hunt.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot is too high. Robert Lewandowski should be disappointed.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Hamburger SV) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Hamburger SV 0. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Javi Martínez.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Aaron Hunt (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV).
Attempt missed. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt missed. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Vasilije Janjicic.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Joshua Vagnoman replaces Walace.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Douglas Santos (Hamburger SV).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Filip Kostic.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Mathenia.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Corentin Tolisso because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Arjen Robben.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Delay in match Vasilije Janjicic (Hamburger SV) because of an injury.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Vasilije Janjicic (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sven Schipplock.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gotoku Sakai.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Hamburger SV 0. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.