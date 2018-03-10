Chesterfield: Fan who received urgent medical attention responds well to treatment

Chesterfield are 23rd in the League Two table after losing 3-1 to Lincoln City

A supporter who received emergency medical attention during Chesterfield's defeat by Lincoln has responded well to treatment, the Spireites have said.

The League Two game was stopped in the 26th minute so an air ambulance could land on the pitch after the supporter was taken ill at the Proact Stadium.

The match restarted over 30 minutes later after the man was airlifted to a hospital in Derby.

Spireites boss Jack Lester said it was "difficult" and "distressing" to see.

"It was a sad moment," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We offer our full support to the family in what must be a very difficult time."

In a club statement, Chesterfield said emergency treatment was administered by St John Ambulance and East Midlands Ambulance Service personnel, while the crowd doctor was also on hand.

"We send our very best wishes to the patient and hope that he makes a full recovery," the said. "He has responded well to treatment.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to the staff from St John Ambulance, East Midlands Ambulance Service and the the air ambulance, together with the crowd doctor and matchday stewards, for their efforts."

Chesterfield are second from bottom in the League Two table and six points adrift of safety while Lincoln moved into the play-off places thanks to the win.