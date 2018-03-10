Partick Thistle 0-0 Aberdeen: Two points dropped, says Derek McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes was frustrated with his side's play in the final third

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged his players to be more composed in the final third after dropping points in a 0-0 draw at Firhill.

McInnes felt his side was lacking in the final third because his players were "too anxious" to score.

"We were unconvincing in the final bit - where you win and lose," he said.

"We see it as two points dropped. We're desperate to do well, but we've got to make sure we don't make things more difficult for ourselves."

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie missed the clearest opportunity of the game, shooting straight at Thistle goalkeeper Tomas Cerny from close range in the first half.

McInnes was pleased with the effort and determination of his players but felt they lost their composure in the final third, with Aberdeen having failed to win in four games.

"There was plenty willingness, plenty effort and you could see how much trying to get the win meant to the players," McInnes said.

"I reminded them that they're good players and not to get too anxious, not to get too rushed, not to let the desperation and the need to get three points overtake their abilities. The win will come for us.

"One or two are just a wee bit rusty and uncharacteristic at times. I'm talking about the players who bring that dynamic to us, who are capable of going past people and finding that right weight of pass or shot on goal.

"When you're going well and your game's in a good place, you can be instinctive and natural and we've got brilliant lads here who are working really hard for the club.

"I've just asked us to simplify things, be more instinctive in that last bit and trust ourselves that wee bit more to get that opening.

"It's our job to keep supporting the players to bring the performances they're capable of."

Thistle manager Alan Archibald was satisfied with the outcome, with his side having lost their eight previous encounters against Aberdeen.

The Glasgow side face a run of difficult fixtures, but the point moved them four clear of bottom-placed Ross County.

"Hopefully it will be a really precious and good point, with the games coming up," Archibald said.

"Aberdeen are a good side and we've done well against them.

"We've got to build on it. There were a lot of good performances and a lot of positives to take from it.

"We've got a tough run of games coming up, but we've got to take points from them.

"We had a chance to break a couple of times and you could see they were a bit tentative.

"We've lost late goals in the last couple of games, but we're delighted to have seen it out. Our game management was good."