Premier League stats: Rooney, Mahrez, Willian, Mourinho, Gayle
Another missed Wayne Rooney penalty, Huddersfield play 'keep ball' and West Ham suffer another heavy defeat.
Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League matches.
- Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool means Jose Mourinho's side have won four of their eight games against fellow 'big six' sides in the Premier League this season (won four, drew one, lost three), twice as many as they managed in the whole of last season (won two, drew four, lost four).
- Liverpool have won only one of their seven Premier League games on the weekends immediately after a Champions League game this season (won one, drew four, lost two).
- Wayne Rooney's missed penalty in Everton's 2-0 win over Brighton was his third missed spot-kick in the Premier League this season. It is only the eighth time a player has missed this many in a single Premier League season.
- Anthony Knockaert's red card was the first Brighton have received in the Premier League.
- Huddersfield's possession figure of 80.84% in their 0-0 draw with Swansea is the second highest in a Premier League game since 2003-04, after Manchester City's 82.28% against QPR in May 2012.
- Swansea became only the third side to fail to have a single shot in a Premier League match since the start of the 2003-04 season.
- Matt Ritchie's strike for Newcastle in their 3-0 win against Southampton was the 12th goal the Saints have conceded from outside the box in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- After 10 Premier League games without a goal or assist, Dwight Gayle has had a hand in four goals in his last four matches in the competition (two goals, two assists).
- West Brom have dropped a league-high 21 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season as they lost 4-1 against Leicester. The Baggies have only gained one point when they have fallen behind.
- Riyad Mahrez has been involved in 18 Premier League goals this season (10 goals, eight assists) - twice as many as last season (nine - six goals, three assists).
- West Ham's 3-0 loss to Burnley means the Hammers have lost three league games in a row by a margin of three or more goals for the first time since March 2008.
- Burnley have now recorded their highest points tally in a single Premier League season (43), with eight games still to spare.
- Willian has scored 13 goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season - his best ever return in a single campaign for the club