Scottish Championship match reports
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Saturday's match report from the Scottish Championship:
Dumbarton 0-1 Queen of the South
Saturday's match report from the Scottish Championship:
Dumbarton 0-1 Queen of the South
Partick Thistle move one point further clear of bottom club Ross County after a drab goal-less draw against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone romped to a 4-0 win at Dens Park, and emotions spilled over between the two dugouts following the final whistle
Kilmarnock extend their unbeaten run to nine matches, despite a late rally from Premiership bottom side Ross County.
Marios Ogboe and David Templeton are on target as Hamilton beat Motherwell to go ninth in the Premiership.
The stories on the back pages of today's Scottish newspapers
Play our Scottish Premiership Predictor game, which allows you to create leagues with friends, family and work colleagues.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland