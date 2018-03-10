Scottish League One: Ayr United beat leaders Raith Rovers to move within a point

From the section

Lawrence Shankland scored his 24th goal of the season in Ayr's win

Ayr United beat Raith Rovers to move to within a point of the Scottish League One leaders with a game in hand.

Lawrence Shankland, Jamie Adams and Michael Moffat all netted in a 3-0 win for Ian McCall's side.

Third-placed Arbroath won 2-0 against Forfar Athletic and Alloa Athletic won 2-1 at bottom side Queen's Park to stay level on points in fourth.

Albion Rovers moved out the relegation zone with a 3-2 win at Stranraer, while East Fife beat Airdrieonians 2-1.

At Somerset Park, Shankland headed Ayr in front and Adams struck their second before half-time, with Moffat firing the hosts' third shortly after the interval.

Arbroath remain ahead of Alloa on goal difference after sending Forfar into second-bottom place.

Thomas O'Brien headed the Gayfield side in front just before the break and Leighton McIntosh netted late on from close range.

Alloa fell behind early in the second half at Hampden as Aidan Keena struck from long range.

Callum Crane fired the Wasps level and Jordan Kirkpatrick struck their winner to leave the Spiders three points adrift.

Fifth-placed Stranraer led 2-0 against Albion at half-time, with Kyle Turner scoring twice in the space of two minutes.

However, Gary Fisher's shot, Kane Hester's free-kick and Craig McLeish's strike turned the match in the Coatbridge side's favour.

Chris Duggan's effort put East Fife ahead against Airdrie, but the Diamonds levelled before the break through Daniel Higgins.

The Fifers' Kyle Wilkie settled the match two minutes into stoppage time, firing in from inside the box.