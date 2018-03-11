Kilmarnock: Kris Boyd open to Scotland call-up but not expecting one

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd does not expect to add to his 18 Scotland caps

Kris Boyd says he is open to a Scotland call-up over seven years after his last cap but does not expect to receive one from new head coach Alex McLeish.

The Kilmarnock striker took his tally for the season to 19 in the 3-2 win over Ross County, with 13 goals in his last 15 appearances.

At the age of 34, Boyd feels his time with the national team is probably up.

"The phone is always on, but I'm not going to sit here and beg for a Scotland recall," he told BBC Scotland.

"The most important thing is I'm playing week in, week out for Kilmarnock: playing with young guys with enthusiasm and helping them as much as you possibly can."

Boyd's last appearance in a Scotland shirt was in September 2010 in a 2-1 win over Liechtenstein, although Gordon Strachan did name him as an unused substitute against Norway in November 2013.

'I'm playing with a smile on my face'

In 2008, Boyd had told then-Scotland manager George Burley that he would not play international football under him again after being left on the bench in a 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Norway. He did not appear in the squad again until Craig Levein called him up in February 2010.

"It's not something that I'm too bothered about," Boyd said of the prospect of adding to his 18 Scotland caps. "I'm focused on the week-to-week at Kilmarnock.

"I'm enjoying it, I'm playing with a smile on my face - being part of a team that looks like it's going places."

Kilmarnock, who now sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership, host Aberdeen in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay on Tuesday.

"I know we've got a difficult game on Tuesday night, but it gives us an opportunity to get to Hampden, which would top off what has been a great couple of months for us," Boyd said.

"That's the next aim, to go and get into the semi-final of the cup."

Kris Boyd has scored seven goals in 18 Scotland appearances

Boyd paid tribute to his team-mates and said they deserve a share of the credit for a turnaround in Kilmarnock's fortunes, who have gone nine games without defeat.

"With the guys round about me: Jordan Jones is always going to create chances, I know he wasn't playing today, Lee Erwin comes in, Eamonn Brophy scored as well and we've had a good partnership.

"The most important things for me is I've played games, I'm enjoying it.

"It's up to me to get myself into areas to score goals. It's something I've done all my career. I don't think it'll leave me now."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke refused to be drawn on whether Boyd deserved an international recall.

"That's for Alex to decide, it's not for me," said the manager. "I'm just delighted that Kris is playing the way that he is playing for us.

"We've found a way and a system to play around Kris that allows him to do what he's good at, which is get the ball in the box and score goals."