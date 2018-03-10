BBC Sport - Ross Clarke hits hat-trick as Ards down Ballinamallard

Clarke hits hat-trick as Ards down Mallards

  • From the section Irish

Ross Clarke scores a hat-trick as Ards heaped more misery on basement side Ballinamallard United with a 4-0 win.

The midfielder, on loan from Linfield, hit two first-half goals, completing his treble with a free-kick after Callum Byers had scored Ards' third goal.

Ards are now comfortably above the relegation zone while the Mallards remain bottom, seven points behind Carrick Rangers.

Top videos

Video

Clarke hits hat-trick as Ards down Mallards

  • From the section Irish
Video

Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win

Video

Supporters can't cross the line - Moyes

Video

Nobody should go home disappointed - Mourinho

Video

2-0 down at Man Utd is not a good idea - Klopp

Video

Five best tries as GB lose to Australia in Quad Nations

Video

Meet 'Stubber' the GB Para-snowboarder

Video

Grenfell 'red tape' compelled Bertrand to help

Top Stories