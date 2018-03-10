Alan Pardew: West Brom owners might think change is a better thing

Media playback is not supported on this device I do care, despite what fan shouted at me - Pardew

West Brom boss Alan Pardew admits owner Lai Guochuan might believe a "change is a better thing" as he prepares to hold talks over his future at The Hawthorns.

Albion remain bottom of the Premier League, eight points from safety with eight games remaining, after Saturday's 4-1 home defeat by Leicester.

The Baggies have won just once since Pardew succeeded Tony Pulis in October.

"Before you even ask will I speak to upstairs? Of course I will because it's getting difficult," said Pardew.

"I will still talk to them and get a feel for what they think because they might think a change is a better thing for the club.

"I'm going to have to sleep on this result and come up with how we're going to go forward. I want the best for West Brom."

Albion had competed in the first half and went into the break on level terms after Leicester striker Jamie Vardy had equalised Salomon Rondon's opener.

However, the Baggies capitulated in the second period and Pardew was particularly critical of his side for the final 20 minutes of the contest.

"We weren't fighting," the 56-year-old said.

"The one thing I am not going to do is what I said on Thursday. I am not going to lay down tools because I am saying to the players they have to fight until the end.

"You have to fight. You have to fight until the end. I don't care whatever job or workplace you are in. If you are under pressure and you are not going to fight, then don't bother turning up."

'Fan incorrect to accuse me of not caring'

Pardew revealed he heard a West Brom supporter in the stand tell him that he did not care for the club's plight.

The former Newcastle, Charlton and West Ham manager claims that could not be further from the truth.

"I will continue to fight because that is in me. That has always been in me," Pardew said.

"I have been through more difficult times than this by the way at other clubs so I have been there. I am an experienced manager.

"I had a fan shouting 'You don't care' at me from the sidelines. He couldn't be more incorrect.

"We've worked so hard on the team this week in terms of trying to change things, trying to inspire the team."

'Krychowiak should show respect'

Grzegorz Krychowiak has played 26 games in all competitions for West Brom

Pardew substituted West Brom midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak just before the hour mark.

The Poland international, who is on a season-long loan from Paris St-Germain, vented his frustrations at the decision to withdraw him.

"I do have a problem with it because I've supported him and played him and stuck by him when he's not been particularly great," Pardew said.

"And to come off and not shake my hand. I made it very clear to him on the bench I'm not accepting that.

"I think it's wrong. He's a player on loan who should show respect."