Sunday's papers 10 Mar From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43361089 Read more about sharing. The Sunday Star lead with the Football Association set to investigate the pitch invasion at West Ham The Sunday Telegraph headlines the situation at West Ham as 'anarchy' The Mail On Sunday also opt for the word 'shame' with their back page The Sunday Express has a story linking Arsenal's Jack Wilshere with AC Milan