Wigan Athletic v Southampton

Wigan have already eliminated three Premier League teams from the FA Cup this season.

TEAM NEWS

Wigan's Nick Powell has been ruled out after limping off in the midweek victory at Bradford with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Devante Cole, James Vaughan and Donervon Daniels are all cup-tied.

Southampton remain without Charlie Austin and Steven Davis as the pair continue to recover from hamstring issues.

Maya Yoshida may return to the squad after missing the last seven weeks with a knee injury.

Steve Wilson: "I have no doubt at all that Wigan boss Paul Cook is cursing his luck that Southampton sacked Mauricio Pellegrino just before this FA Cup quarter-final.

"If Southampton played at Wigan with the same lack of courage they showed at Newcastle I'm fairly sure Cook would have strongly fancied his side to bridge the supposed gap in quality - now it's all changed.

"Mark Hughes is as hard as nails - he was as a player, and he is as a manager. In the short time he has had with Southampton's underachieving squad he will have made it very clear that the time for messing about has gone.

"If the players' response is to get that sloppiness out of their game immediately, Southampton should have enough to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2003."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Wigan manager Paul Cook: "In our dressing room we're fully aware what we're about to engage with. We've had a great cup run. The Bournemouth home game, the draw at Bournemouth was fantastic, the West Ham game was a great game for us, the Man City game purely on the result takes all the limelight.

"And now we go into a game on Sunday where people are actually saying to us it's a 50-50 game. And as a manager, and a football fan for a long time, I don't see it as a 50-50 game. I'd love to tell everyone I do, but I don't see it as that at all."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We've been working for two days and I've been encouraged by what I've seen. I know we've got the talent here to get the job done.

"I've been in the Premier League a long time and won a lot of points. We're looking short term for now and that allows us to focus on the job at hand.

"There's a real energy to the club, which I like. We're all pushing in the right direction and we need to confirm that by winning football matches."

As well as Wigan have done to reach this stage, I think this is where their FA Cup adventure ends this season.

That is not all bad news because it means they can turn their attention to getting promotion out of League One, because before they beat Bradford with a late goal on Wednesday, their form had just started to dip a bit.

Prediction: 0-2

This is only the fourth ever meeting between Wigan and Southampton and the second in the FA Cup - the Saints won 3-0 in a fourth round match in January 1986, with current Wigan boss Paul Cook playing for the club that day.

The last meeting between these two sides finished in a 2-2 draw in a Premier League fixture in 2013.

Wigan

Wigan have already eliminated three Premier League teams this season in Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester City - the last team from outside the top flight to eliminate four in a season were West Ham in 1979-80, with the Hammers winning the FA Cup that year.

The Latics have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals on three previous occasions and progressed twice, eliminating Premier League teams each time - Everton in 2012-13 and Manchester City in 2013-14.

Since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2012-13, Wigan have won six FA Cup ties against top-flight opposition, double the total of any other non-Premier League side in that time.

Will Grigg has scored seven FA Cup goals, including four goals against top-flight opposition. No player from the first round onwards has scored more.

They have lost just twice in their last 23 matches in all competitions (W14, D7).

Winger Michael Jacobs has scored three goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

Southampton