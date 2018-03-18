Match ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 2.
Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea (aet)
-
- From the section FA Cup
Chelsea substitute Pedro headed in an extra-time winner to see off Leicester City and put the visitors into their second successive FA Cup semi-final.
An even tie was decided when Kasper Schmeichel's rash decision to come off his line was punished by Pedro, who beat the Leicester keeper to N'Golo Kante's diagonal cross.
Alvaro Morata had slid Chelsea ahead in the first half of normal time.
But Leicester's Jamie Vardy smashed in from close range to force extra-time.
Chelsea have been drawn against Southampton - who reached the last four by beating Wigan earlier on Sunday - in the semi-finals.
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who won their respective quarter-finals on Saturday, will contest the other tie.
The matches will be played at Wembley on 21 and 22 April.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2SimpsonSubstituted forDiabatéat 105'minutes
- 5Morgan
- 15MaguireBooked at 25mins
- 3Chilwell
- 26Mahrez
- 21IborraSubstituted forAdrien Silvaat 105'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forGrayat 115'minutes
- 8IheanachoSubstituted forOkazakiat 68'minutes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 7Gray
- 12Hamer
- 14Adrien Silva
- 16Dragovic
- 20Okazaki
- 28Fuchs
- 33Diabaté
Chelsea
- 1Caballero
- 28Azpilicueta
- 27ChristensenSubstituted forCahillat 101'minutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 15MosesBooked at 89mins
- 7Kanté
- 14BakayokoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFàbregasat 45'minutes
- 3Alonso
- 22WillianSubstituted forPedroat 92'minutes
- 10E Hazard
- 9MorataSubstituted forGiroudat 105+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 11Pedro
- 18Giroud
- 21Zappacosta
- 24Cahill
- 33Emerson
- 37Eduardo
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 31,792
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away9
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 2.
Offside, Leicester City. Wilfred Ndidi tries a through ball, but Shinji Okazaki is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Adrien Silva (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces Marc Albrighton.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Victor Moses.
Attempt blocked. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Victor Moses.
Attempt blocked. Fousseni Diabaté (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Vardy.
Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).
Fousseni Diabaté (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half Extra Time begins Leicester City 1, Chelsea 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Adrien Silva replaces Vicente Iborra.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Fousseni Diabaté replaces Danny Simpson.
First Half Extra Time ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Olivier Giroud replaces Álvaro Morata.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Chelsea 2. Pedro (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by N'Golo Kanté.
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Gary Cahill replaces Andreas Christensen.
Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City).
Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea).
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leicester City. Vicente Iborra tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Chelsea).
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Pedro replaces Willian.
First Half Extra Time begins Leicester City 1, Chelsea 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Chelsea 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) because of an injury.