Motherwell v Celtic

The sides drew 1-1 at Fir Park in November

BBC coverage

Motherwell forward Craig Tanner begins a lengthy spell on the sidelines as his team-mates host Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

Midfielder Liam Grimshaw is still battling a groin injury, while defenders Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer are long-term absentees.

Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries is back in contention after missing the Old Firm derby win through injury.

Defender Jozo Simunovic is suspended following his Ibrox dismissal.

MATCH STATS

Motherwell are winless in their past seven Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic and have won just one of their past 16 games against Celtic in the top flight.

Celtic are unbeaten in their past seven trips to Motherwell in the Premiership, scoring in all but one of their past 35 away matches against the Steelmen.

Motherwell have won just two of their past eight home league games.

No side has won more away games in the Premiership this season than Celtic (11, Rangers also 11).

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred: "When you have a result like last weekend you need a reaction. We were disappointed not just with the result but with the performance.

"But to be honest, I don't think you need much more incentive than we have when you go up against Celtic, so we'll be ready.

"We'll be ready for the run of games coming up. As a player they're the games that you don't just look forward to but you pride yourself on going out and getting a result in, so we'll be right up for it."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It'll be another very tough game. All the encounters this season have been.

"I think Stephen (Robinson) has done a brilliant job with Motherwell this season, especially with losing Louis Moult who was a key player for them. We anticipate a tough game."