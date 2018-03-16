Scottish Premiership
Motherwell14:15Celtic
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Celtic

Scott Brown and Allan Campbell
The sides drew 1-1 at Fir Park in November

Motherwell forward Craig Tanner begins a lengthy spell on the sidelines as his team-mates host Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

Midfielder Liam Grimshaw is still battling a groin injury, while defenders Peter Hartley and Ellis Plummer are long-term absentees.

Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries is back in contention after missing the Old Firm derby win through injury.

Defender Jozo Simunovic is suspended following his Ibrox dismissal.

MATCH STATS

  • Motherwell are winless in their past seven Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic and have won just one of their past 16 games against Celtic in the top flight.
  • Celtic are unbeaten in their past seven trips to Motherwell in the Premiership, scoring in all but one of their past 35 away matches against the Steelmen.
  • Motherwell have won just two of their past eight home league games.
  • No side has won more away games in the Premiership this season than Celtic (11, Rangers also 11).

Motherwell defender Tom Aldred: "When you have a result like last weekend you need a reaction. We were disappointed not just with the result but with the performance.

"But to be honest, I don't think you need much more incentive than we have when you go up against Celtic, so we'll be ready.

"We'll be ready for the run of games coming up. As a player they're the games that you don't just look forward to but you pride yourself on going out and getting a result in, so we'll be right up for it."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It'll be another very tough game. All the encounters this season have been.

"I think Stephen (Robinson) has done a brilliant job with Motherwell this season, especially with losing Louis Moult who was a key player for them. We anticipate a tough game."

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29207259203967
2Rangers30184861352658
3Aberdeen29165843331053
4Hibernian301410643331052
5Kilmarnock29111083938143
6Hearts3091292929039
7Motherwell29105143439-535
8St Johnstone3097143043-1334
9Hamilton2785143848-1029
10Dundee2984173047-1728
11Partick Thistle2967162647-2125
12Ross County2956183151-2021
View full Scottish Premiership table

