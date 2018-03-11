Scottish Gossip: Old Firm derby, Neil McCann, Scotland squad, Six Nations

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has warned Rangers they risk losing manager Graeme Murty if they do not extend his deal beyond the summer. (Sunday Mail)

Murty says beating Celtic on Sunday at Ibrox would be one of the best moments of his career. (Scottish Sun)

Murty says his dad will be proud if he oversees an Old Firm victory on Sunday, despite Eddie Murty being a lifelong Celtic fan. (Herald)

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, who has been out for four months with a hamstring injury, has told Brendan Rodgers he is ready to take on Rangers. (Sunday Mail)

Mons Ivar Mjelde, who helped guide Kristoffer Ajer through his early career, is convinced the defender will be able to handle the pressure of an Old Firm match. (Scottish Sun)

Peterborough United's Scottish manager Steve Evans, a huge Celtic fan, believes Rangers right back James Tavernier is one of the best in Britain in that position. (Sunday Mail)

Liam Lindsay joined Barnsley from Partick Thistle in the summer

Dundee manager Neil McCann says he did not strike St Johnstone substitute keeper Zander Clark when he was involved in a post-match bust-up following his side's 4-0 home defeat. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch is in line for a call-up to the Scotland squad this week. (Scotsman)

Former Partick Thistle defender Liam Lindsay says it was crazy to suggest he was going to leave Barnsley for around £6m in January, when he joined the club just a few months previously for £350,000. (Sunday Mail)

Striker Oli McBurnie, currently on loan at Barnsley from Swansea, has revealed his huge desire to earn a Scotland cap, despite having been born in England. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts defender Christophe Berra is due to have a scan on the ankle injury that has been bothering him for the past few matches. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Gregor Townsend watched his Scotland side suffer another away defeat but says his players produced "outstanding rugby" in the defeat by Ireland. (Herald)

Greig Laidlaw looked for the positives in Saturday's defeat, and insisted that the match was closer than the 28-8 scoreline suggested. (Herald)

Eleanor Cannon, the chair of Scottish Golf, claims that sexism towards her was part of the reason a proposal to increase the affiliation fee paid by golf club members was rejected. (Scotsman)

Scotland's cricketers are relishing the Super Six clashes with West Indies and Ireland as they look to qualify for the World Cup. (Herald)