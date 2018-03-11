Harry Kane injury concern for Tottenham Hotspur & England

Harry Kane has scored 35 goals for Spurs this eason

England striker Harry Kane had to be substituted half an hour into Tottenham's game at Bournemouth on Sunday after injuring his right ankle.

The 24-year-old was injured in a collision with home keeper Artur Boruc, poking the ball into the net for a goal that was ruled out for offside.

He immediately left the field and went straight down the tunnel.

Spurs meet Swansea on Saturday in the FA Cup, with England playing two friendly matches in the following week.

Gareth Southgate's men travel to the Netherlands on Friday, 23 March before hosting Italy on 27 March.

Southgate names his squad on Thursday.

More to follow.