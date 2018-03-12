Swansea City: Mawson impressed with efforts of Carvalhal

Alfie Mawson failed trials with Bournemouth and Millwall

Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson believes Carlos Carvalhal should be a contender for the Premier League manager of the season award.

Swansea have lost only twice in 16 matches in all competitions under Carvalhal, who has transformed their fortunes since replacing the sacked Paul Clement at the end of December.

"He's been brilliant," Mawson said.

"He's been a breath of fresh air. He's full of character, full of energy, everything we've been thriving off."

"It's a pleasure to play underneath him."

'He's done something right'

Former Barnsley defender Mawson believes the Portuguese is an unlikely candidate for the Premier League manager of the season accolade after surprising people by lifting Swansea out of the bottom three.

"He's done something right, hasn't he?" he said when asked if Carvalhal is a contender.

"Whatever he's done, it's working. We're feeding off him. He's funny, he's a laugh, but when he gets down to business, he means business.

"We've got so much respect for him. He's got so much respect for us. Whatever he's doing, long may it continue.

"He's a character, he's funny and he's so full of energy.

"He is doing so much, he is with us all the way and we've just got to continue it."

England would be honour

Mawson and fellow central defenders Federico Fernandez and Mike van der Hoorn led a huge rearguard action to deny Huddersfield victory after the early dismissal of team-mate Jordan Ayew in Saturday's 0-0 draw that saw the hosts have 30 shots and the visitors have none.

The hard-earned point has lifted the Welsh club four clear of the bottom three and kept them one place above Huddersfield on goal difference with eight games remaining.

Mawson has been linked with a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for Russia 2018 but insists he is trying not to think about that scenario.

"It would be an honour, don't get me wrong," Mawson added. "I'm English through and through, and I'd be very proud.

"But I've got other things to worry about at the moment. I've got to help keep this team in the Premier League, that's more important to me.

"If I do get an England call-up I will be a proud man, especially having come up through the leagues."

Swansea have opted not to appeal Ayew's red card and he will miss the FA Cup visit of Tottenham as well as Premier League matches against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion.