Lille fans attack own players after Montpellier draw

Lille fans on the pitch
Lille fans raced from behind the goal towards the players after the final whistle

Lille fans ran on to the pitch and attacked their own players during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Montpellier.

TV footage showed supporters surging towards the Lille players and aiming kicks at some of them after the final whistle of the Ligue 1 match.

French League officials have confirmed they will investigate the incidents at Lille's Pierre-Mauroy stadium.

Lille, who won the last of their three Ligue 1 titles in 2011, are one place off the bottom of the table.

"The LFP firmly condemns the incidents that occurred after the Lille v Montpellier game," the League said in a statement.

"As soon as Thursday, the disciplinary commission will look into these incidents."

Line-ups

Lille

  • 16Maignan
  • 22Dabila
  • 5Soumaoro
  • 6Amadou
  • 3Alonso
  • 25Ballo-Toure
  • 19Pepe
  • 10BenziaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSoumareat 52'minutes
  • 20Maia Alencar
  • 11de Araujo Guimarães NetoSubstituted forMendes Ribeiroat 65'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 18MothibaSubstituted forPonceat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Ponce
  • 14Faraj
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 24Soumare
  • 26Bahlouli
  • 27Mendyl
  • 30Koffi

Montpellier

  • 40Lecomte
  • 5Teodósio MendesBooked at 87mins
  • 4Da Silva
  • 3CongréBooked at 34mins
  • 2Aguilar
  • 13SkhiriSubstituted forSambiaat 37'minutes
  • 7Lasne
  • 24Roussillon
  • 9Ikone
  • 18MbenzaSubstituted forNingaat 62'minutes
  • 19CamaraSubstituted forSioat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pionnier
  • 6Sambia
  • 14Sio
  • 20Dolly
  • 23Mukiele
  • 27Píriz
  • 29Ninga
Referee:
Sébastien Moreira
Attendance:
28,609

Match Stats

Home TeamLilleAway TeamMontpellier
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Lille 1, Montpellier 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lille 1, Montpellier 1.

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Junior Alonso (Lille).

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Kouadio Dabila.

Booking

Thiago Mendes (Lille) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Pedro Mendes (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Paul Lasne (Montpellier).

Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kouadio Dabila with a cross.

Offside, Lille. Thiago Mendes tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Ponce is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Lasne.

Attempt missed. Casimir Ninga (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Attempt missed. Daniel Congré (Montpellier) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Junior Sambia with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Fode Ballo-Toure.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Kouadio Dabila.

Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier).

Adama Soumaoro (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.

Jonathan Ikone (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thiago Maia (Lille).

Paul Lasne (Montpellier) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Thiago Mendes (Lille).

Foul by Pedro Mendes (Montpellier).

Thiago Mendes (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Ezequiel Ponce replaces Lebo Mothiba.

Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier).

Fode Ballo-Toure (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Giovanni Sio (Montpellier) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone.

Corner, Montpellier. Conceded by Mike Maignan.

Attempt saved. Paul Lasne (Montpellier) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jérôme Roussillon.

Attempt missed. Lebo Mothiba (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Boubakary Soumare.

Substitution

Substitution, Lille. Thiago Mendes replaces Luiz Araujo.

Goal!

Goal! Lille 1, Montpellier 1. Jérôme Roussillon (Montpellier) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Sambia.

Hilton (Montpellier) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lebo Mothiba (Lille).

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Casimir Ninga replaces Isaac Mbenza.

Substitution

Substitution, Montpellier. Giovanni Sio replaces Souleymane Camara.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 10th March 2018

  • LilleLille1MontpellierMontpellier1
  • PSGParis Saint Germain5MetzMetz0
  • BordeauxBordeaux0AngersAngers0
  • DijonDijon1AmiensAmiens1
  • NantesNantes1TroyesTroyes0
  • RennesRennes1Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG29252291197277
2Monaco29196472314163
3Marseille28168457332456
4Lyon28149558342451
5Nantes29127102929043
6Rennes29126113736142
7Montpellier2991462623341
8Nice28116113439-539
9Bordeaux29107123337-437
10Dijon29107124155-1437
11Saint-Étienne2999113144-1336
12Guingamp2898112838-1035
13Caen28105132232-1035
14Angers29711113240-832
15Strasbourg2987143352-1931
16Amiens2986152433-930
17Toulouse2878132637-1129
18Troyes2984172439-1528
19Lille2977152846-1828
20Metz2955192655-2920
