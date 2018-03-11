Rangers 2-3 Celtic: Graeme Murty says his players threw it away

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has called on his players to recover from the derby defeat

Rangers manager Graeme Murty says his side failed to do the basics right in their 3-2 defeat by Celtic at Ibrox.

The hosts were twice ahead via Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias but still lost out to the 10-man champions.

"The people on the pitch had more than enough experience and opportunity to go and win that and we've managed to throw it away," Murty told Rangers TV.

"I'm immensely frustrated for the fans and the players because we put ourselves in a right good situation."

Rangers were ahead early on through Windass strike before Tom Rogic levelled. Candeias made it 2-1 but sloppy defending allowed Moussa Dembele to square it before half-time.

The visitors had Jozo Simunovic sent off for elbowing Alfredo Morelos but were still able to pick up all three points thanks to substitute Odsonne Edouard's cracking strike.

"I'm frustrated because I don't think we'll ever give ourselves a better opportunity to go and win the game," Murty said.

"We started brilliantly and then lacked composure, got carried away with the atmosphere. They got back into it with a good hit from them but a poor goal from us. It then took 15-20 minutes for us to re-establish our composure.

"We go ahead again and then we concede an awful goal a minute before half-time. That's a fundamental flaw, an error that shouldn't happen at this level.

"The sending off is obviously a pivotal moment and after that we lost composure in possession. We started lumping crosses in from deep rather than playing through - and once again, we give away a really, really poor goal. Basics cost us today.

"We went up the other end and the first time we actually completed our pattern - how I want us to look in playing short, sharp, intricate and through - we get through, their keeper makes a save and we get a chance to score from four yards out and we don't take it."

That miss came from Morelos, who poked the ball against the post from just a few yards out with the goal gaping.

"I couldn't believe it, but those are the margins in this game," said Murty, who revealed defender David Bates has had a scan on the ankle injury he picked up when Rogic made it 1-1.

The Ibrox side have slipped nine points adrift of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, but Murty is determined to finish the season on a high.

"We have to show that what we've built so far this season can't be undone by one negative result," he added.