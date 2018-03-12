Rangers 2-3 Celtic: Scott Bain savours 'unbelievable' Celtic debut

Scott Bain was handed a baptism of fire on Sunday, making his Celtic debut in the Old Firm derby

Scott Bain hailed his Celtic debut as the "biggest win" of his career after helping the Scottish champions clinch a pulsating Old Firm derby.

The on-loan goalkeeper made his first appearance since 28 October as 10-man Celtic beat Rangers 3-2 at Ibrox.

"It was the biggest game I ever played in and the biggest win I have ever had," Bain, 26, said of the victory.

"The scenes at the end of the game were unbelievable, like nothing I have ever seen before."

Bain, a January loan signing from Dundee, was beaten by Josh Windass in the third minute gone as Rangers struck first.

Tom Rogic equalised, before Daniel Candeias again nudged Rangers ahead, only for Moussa Dembele to level before the break.

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic was sent off for an elbow to the face of Alfredo Morelos, but the depleted visitors landed the crucial blow after 69 minutes, Odsonne Edouard curling home.

Bain, at Celtic until the end of the season, made several crucial saves, most notably denying Alfredo Morelos from close range with the Colombian clear through on goal.

The striker should have levelled the game in the dying minutes, but could only hit the post from inside the six-yard box, with the goal at his mercy, the ball rebounding into the arms of the Celtic goalkeeper.

Bain reacted well to stop Alfredo Morelos' second-half shot

Bain and his team-mates took the ecstatic acclaim of their fans at full-time - an experience the stopper says he will cherish.

"The fans were superb and I just wanted to savour that after the game and really enjoy it," Bain said of the celebrations in front of the away stand.

"I don't normally do that but today was special, the way we won the match, going behind twice, going a man down.

"I will definitely look back at the end of my career on this and think that was an unbelievable debut to make, especially here at Ibrox."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers revealed Bain was only told he would start on the morning of the match, when fellow goalkeeper Dorus de Vries was ruled out injured.

"I thought I handled it well," Bain said. "I woke to a text at 8am this morning. I knew Dorus might be struggling so I had plenty of time to get myself right and focused on the game.

"I was glad that I could contribute to the win."