Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Batshuayi has scored 18 goals in 36 appearances for Chelsea and Dortmund this season

On-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score a dramatic 94th-minute winner as Borussia Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

A Marco Russ own goal put Dortmund ahead early on but Luka Jovic equalised with 15 minutes left.

Batshuayi, who had come on midway through the second half, struck to make it 2-1 but Danny Blum slotted in a stoppage-time equaliser for Frankfurt.

However, Batshuayi thumped home the winner three minutes later.

The Belgium international has now scored seven goals in nine games since joining Dortmund in January.

The win means Dortmund remain firmly in contention for a top four finish. They are third on 45 points, three above fifth-placed Frankfurt.