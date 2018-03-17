Premier League & FA Cup predictions: Lawro v comedian John Bishop

Wigan have already beaten three Premier League teams - including leaders Manchester City - to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals but can they make it four and reach Wembley?

The League One side's last-eight tie with struggling Southampton is live on BBC One at 13:30 GMT on Sunday, with Leicester against Chelsea following at 16:30 GMT.

Lawro is pitting his wits against a different guest for each round of this season's FA Cup, and his opponent this time is comedian John Bishop.

Bishop will be addressing the England squad for this year's Sport Relief (on Friday, 23 March) after taking on the mission to help them win this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Bishop is a Liverpool fan who is backing the Reds to return to winning ways against Watford this weekend.

"I was going to say 17-0 to Liverpool but that would have been a little bit biased," Bishop told BBC Sport. "So I am just going to go with 11-0.

"No, really it will be 3-0 to Liverpool. We are still unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season and I think we are on a roll at Anfield at the moment."

FA Cup quarter-final predictions Result Lawro John SATURDAY Swansea v Tottenham 0-3 1-2* 0-2 Man Utd v Brighton x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY Wigan v Southampton x-x 0-2 1-0 Leicester v Chelsea x-x 2-1 0-1

*After extra-time. There are no replays in the FA Cup quarter-finals, and the ties will be decided on penalties.

Premier League predictions - week 31 Result Lawro John SATURDAY Bournemouth v West Brom 2-1 2-1 2-0 Huddersfield v Crystal Palace 0-2 1-1 0-1 Stoke v Everton 1-2 1-1 1-2 Liverpool v Watford x-x 2-0 3-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Swansea 0-3 Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 1-2 after extra time

John's prediction: 0-2

Bournemouth 2-1 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

John's prediction: 2-0

Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

John's prediction: Palace have had some tough games lately and played well but been unlucky to lose, so I think they are due a win. 0-1

Stoke 1-2 Everton

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

John's prediction: Everton have not been doing well away from home, but Cenk Tosun is on a roll with goals in his past two games and I can see them taking it. 1-2

Liverpool v Watford (Premier League, 17:30 GMT)

The reverse fixture was a thrilling 3-3 draw on the opening day of the season, which is something I do not see being repeated here.

Liverpool should have won that game and would have done if not for defensive errors. They were hopeless at the back and it was game over as soon as they went 2-0 down.

You could say that they suffered from a similar problem against Manchester United on Saturday, because Dejan Lovren should have done better with both of the United goals.

The way Liverpool defended was not good at all, but they are still dangerous going forward.

If that clicks again, I would go with a routine Reds win, which would lift them back into third place in the table.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

John's prediction: 3-0

Man Utd v Brighton (FA Cup, 19:45 GMT)

Manchester United were on a decent run of results but they have suddenly put themselves under pressure by their non-performance, and defeat, against Sevilla.

It was strange to see, because we had seen them show some fight to come back from behind twice against Chelsea and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, and they also beat Liverpool at Old Trafford fairly comfortably on Saturday.

So I was expecting Jose Mourinho's side to kick on but the opposite happened instead.

Mourinho's comments in his press conference were bizarre too - it felt like he was saying 'don't blame me' and that people should not be surprised to see United lose because he has won at Old Trafford twice in the Champions League with other clubs before.

That was not the message the supporters would have wanted to hear but that is Jose for you, I suppose.

It will be interesting to see if there is any reaction against Brighton because the United fans will certainly expect to see one.

In some ways this is a decent game for them to bounce back in, but I cannot see United running riot, even if they do improve.

The Seagulls only lost 1-0, via a Lewis Dunk own goal, when they came to Old Trafford in November.

Chris Hughton's side were rolled over too easily at Everton last week but they will be well organised and if United to win, they will have to earn it.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

John's prediction: I think United have got their name written on the FA Cup to be honest with you. 2-0

SUNDAY

Wigan v Southampton (FA Cup, 13:30 GMT)

Seeing Southampton change their manager was probably the last thing that Wigan boss Paul Cook wanted to see in the run-up to this tie, because Mark Hughes replacing Mauricio Pellegrino will bring a reaction from the Saints players.

As well as Wigan have done to reach this stage, I think this is where their FA Cup adventure ends this season.

That is not all bad news because it means they can turn their attention to getting promotion out of League One, because before they beat Bradford with a late goal on Wednesday, their form had just started to dip a bit.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

John's prediction: I think if there is a surprise in the FA Cup, it will be in this tie. Wigan have got a lot of momentum behind them, and they have not had an easy run to get here. I fancy them again. 1-0

Leicester v Chelsea (FA Cup, 16:30 GMT)

Like Tottenham and United, Chelsea are out of Europe and the FA Cup is their only hope of a trophy this season.

The tricky thing with predicting Chelsea's results at the moment is that you just do not know what kind of performance Antonio Conte's side are going to produce.

Part of the reason for that is that they have a little bit of a soft centre, which is a bit of a worry for Conte.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is only young but he is making mistakes while he is in their team which is the last thing you want from your centre-back - you want him to be learning from those elsewhere.

Leicester have been ticking along quite nicely in recent weeks and I thought Jamie Vardy's goal against West Brom last time out was absolutely sensational.

Frank Lampard said on Match of the Day that it was his favourite goal of the season and I am absolutely behind him on that, because the technique Vardy used to execute it with his weaker foot was unbelievable.

The Foxes have got home advantage here and, you know what, I am going to go with them to edge it.

I just have a feeling that they will absolutely fly at Chelsea and we know they have got the quality to beat them.

We also know Conte's side are quite a moody team at the moment and if they have another bad day then they are going out.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

John's prediction: I just think that when it comes to the FA Cup, Chelsea know what they are doing. 0-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do in the fifth round?

On FA Cup fifth-round weekend, Lawro got four correct results, with no perfect scores, from the eight ties for a total of 40 points and a success rate of 50%.

He was up against YouTube star Tekkerz Kid who got three correct results, with no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.

FA Cup leaderboard after round five Correct result (Perfect scores) Success rate Lawro 36/56 (8) 64% Vuj 7/16 (2) 44% Guz Khan 12/32 (2) 38% Poet 6/16 (0) 38% Tekkerz Kid 3/8 (0) 38%

From the last round of Premier League games, Lawro got eight correct results, with three perfect scores, from 10 matches for a total of 170 points - his best score of the season.

He beat Arni and Justin from The Vaccines, who got six correct results but with one perfect scores, for a total of 90 points.

Total scores after week 29 Lawro 2,700 Guests 2,320

Lawro v Guests P30 W17 D3 L10

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION POS TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 30 25 4 1 79 0 2 Tottenham 30 24 6 0 78 +1 3 Man Utd 30 24 5 1 77 -1 4 Liverpool 30 19 11 0 68 -1 5 Chelsea 30 19 6 5 63 0 6 Arsenal 30 14 11 5 53 0 7 Leicester 30 13 5 12 44 +1 8 Southampton 30 11 7 12 40 +9 9 West Ham 30 7 16 7 37 +7 10 West Brom 30 10 5 15 35 +10 11 Burnley 30 8 9 13 33 -4 12 Stoke 30 7 11 12 32 +7 13 Bournemouth 30 7 10 13 31 -1 14 Everton 30 7 7 16 28 -5 15 Crystal Palace 30 7 5 18 26 +3 16 Newcastle 30 5 9 16 24 -3 17 Brighton 30 3 12 15 21 -6 18 Swansea 30 5 4 21 19 -4 19 Watford 30 4 6 20 18 -9 20 Huddersfield 30 1 10 19 13 -5

GUEST LEADERBOARD

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 Justin Hawkins, Chris Shiflett 130 James Anderson*, Joe Johnson* 120 Russel Leetch*, Will Poulter, Moeen Ali 110 Aron Baynes* 100 Cesaro & Seamus, Wretch 32 90 Lawro (average after 30 weeks), Arni and Justin from The Vaccines, Pete Wentz 80 John Cena, Darren Campbell 70 Brendan Foster*, Mark Strong 60 Jimmy from Django Django, Will Ferrell, Nish Kumar, Non Stanford, Rick Witter 50 Steve Cram, Michael Dapaah, Channing Tatum, Joe Root, Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, Dario Saric, Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell, 40 Craig David, Ed Lay 30 Rhys James, Felix White 20 Richard Osman, Emmanuel Sanders and Josh Norman

* Shows weeks where Lawro had more than one guest, and only the highest score contributed to the guest total.

Lawro's best score: 170 points (week 30 v Lawro (average after 30 weeks)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week four v Umenyiora and Bell, week five v Non Stanford, week 21 v Darren Campbell and week 23 v Saric and Baynes)