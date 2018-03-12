Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland squad, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers declared yesterday's 10-man comeback victory away to Rangers as the best of his Parkhead reign. (Sun)

"They talked all week and we did our talking on the park," says Celtic skipper Scott Brown. "We always do that, and it's definitely up there with my best wins here." (Sun)

Manager Graeme Murty insists Rangers will bounce back in time for Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his players for retaining their humility despite the "noise" coming from Rangers going into yesterday's derby. (Times, subscription required)

Rangers defender David Bates is facing a race against time to be fit for the Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic after fracturing a bone in his foot in yesterday's Old Firm league loss at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Three people were removed from a flight following an altercation with Celtic winger Scott Sinclair at Glasgow Airport on Sunday evening. (Daily Record)

Oli McBurnie and Barry Douglas are set for their first Scotland call-ups when Alex McLeish names his squad for friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane faces four to six weeks out with a hamstring injury sustained in Friday's derby defeat at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defender Anthony O'Connor is determined to lead Aberdeen back to the Scottish Cup final this season as the Dons prepare for a quarter-final replay at Kilmarnock on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn believes Alex McLeish will have no trouble finding players willing to sacrifice a chunk of their summer holidays for the chance to be part of Scotland's end of season tour to Peru and Mexico. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The SFA's compliance officer will review footage of Saturday's full-time confrontation between Dundee boss Neil McCann and St Johnstone substitute keeper Zander Clark. (Daily Express, print edition)

SIX NATIONS GOSSIP

Head coach Gregor Townsend believes Scotland are on a similar "journey" to the one Six Nations champions Ireland have travelled over the past few years. (Scotsman)

Scotland are a year behind where we want to be - but watch us go next season, says flanker Hamish Watson. (Herald)

Wing Sean Maitland admits Scotland's backs let down the team by not rewarding a huge forwards effort in Dublin with the tries which could have changed the complexion of the game. (Scotsman)