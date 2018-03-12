Gavin Dykes resigns as Ballinamallard United manager

Gavin Dykes was appointed Ballinamallard boss in May 2016

Gavin Dykes has quit as Ballinamallard United manager with the team sitting seven points adrift at the bottom of the Irish Premiership.

The former Derry City boss, who took over from Whitey Anderson in 2016, considered leaving the club in October after a poor start to the season.

Dykes stayed on but he has now resigned with the Mallards facing relegation.

The Co Fermanagh club said it had "reluctantly accepted the resignation of first team manager Gavin Dykes".

"The club would like to place on record their gratitude for his commitment, loyalty and passion over the past two seasons," the Mallards added.

Ballinamallard picked up just one point from the opening 10 games of the campaign, triggering the 50-year-old to consider his position.

He vowed to fight on although the next 20 games saw the Ferney Park men accrue just a further nine points.

Dykes leaves the club in the wake of Saturday's demoralising 4-0 home defeat by Ards.

The Mallards are seven points behind Carrick Rangers and a further four points adrift of relegation safety.

Dykes managed Derry in 2003-04 and later went to Sligo Rovers as head of youth development.