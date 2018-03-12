Truro City: Lee Hodges impressed as three-game losing run is ended at St Albans

Former Tottenham, Plymouth Argyle and Torquay defender Hodges is in his second spell in charge at Truro City

Truro City boss Lee Hodges was impressed by the commitment of his team as they ended a three-game losing run by winning 1-0 at St Albans City.

Connor Riley-Lowe's second-half penalty, after Cody Cooke was fouled in the area, settled the game as City beat one of their play-off rivals.

The White Tigers moved up a place to ninth, one point off the play-offs.

"Everyone put everything on the line, they were all cramping up at the end because of the effort," Hodges said.

"We looked very hard to beat and hard to break down, as we have most of the season."

Having occupied a play-off place for most of the season City have slipped out of the top seven over the past few weeks as a result of their dip in form, but have games in hand on many of the sides above them.

"It puts us back in the mix and it was just a fantastic day all round," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The boys have shown what they're all about and I'm really pleased to get the victory and a clean sheet as well."