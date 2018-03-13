Irish Cup quarter-finals: Cliftonville, Larne and Coleraine progress

Cliftonville's win over Linfield sets up a semi-final against Loughgall

Joe Gormley's goal saw Cliftonville beat holders Linfield on a thrilling night of Irish Cup quarter-finals.

Gormley netted the only goal of the Windsor Park contest as the Reds set up a semi-final against Loughgall.

Loughgall will not be the only Championship side in the semi-finals as Larne came from behind to earn a surprise 2-1 win over Ballymena United.

Larne will face Coleraine after Darren McCauley's first-half goal earned the Bannsiders victory over Glentoran.

The three games were rearranged from 3 March when Loughgall's shock win over Glenavon was the only of the scheduled quarter-finals to take place.

The semi-final draw took place immediately after Tuesday's games, with the two Championship sides kept apart.

The two semi-finals will take place on Saturday, 31 March at 15:00 BST with Coleraine and Larne meeting at the Ballymena Showgrounds while the match between Cliftonville and Loughgall will be held at The Oval.

Reds take control in second half

Linfield looked the better side in the first half at Windsor Park as Reds keeper Brian Neeson saved early Kirk Millar and Kurtis Byrne efforts before Blues defender Mark Stafford powered a header on to the Cliftonville crossbar.

However, Cliftonville posed the greater goal threat in the second half with outstanding defender Garry Breen inches away form heading the Reds into the lead after a corner.

Stephen Lowry did have a Linfield chance blocked amid a frantic goalmouth scramble but substitute Ruairi Harkin's defence-splitting pass sent Gormley clear of the Blues defence on 80 minutes and the striker held his nerve to slot past keeper Alex Moore.

Despite five minutes of injury-time, Linfield were unable to create a decent chance to level as the Reds celebrated a famous victory.

Thomas Stewart (left) headed a 67th-minute winner for Larne against Ballymena

Stewart heads Larne winner at Ballymena

Larne joined their fellow Championship side Loughgall in the last four after coming from 1-0 down at half-time to win 2-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

Tony Kane's 32nd-minute penalty put the home team ahead after referee Andrew Davey adjudged that Chris Ramsey had blocked a Johnny McMurray shot with an outstretched arm.

Ballymena were unconvincing despite their lead although Larne's leveller had a huge slice of good fortune as home defender Kyle Owens horribly sliced a harmless looking Martin Donnelly cross into his own net on 52 minutes.

Former Linfield and Derry City player Thomas Stewart nodded a Donnelly cross past Ross Glendinning to put Larne ahead in the 67th minute - shortly after Francis McCaffrey had squandered a glorious chance to restore Ballymena's lead.

McCaffrey's shot was comfortably saved by Conor Devlin and the ex-Cliftonville keeper kept his team ahead by denying the unfortunate Owens late on.

Darren McCauley scored the only goal of the game at the Coleraine Showgrounds

McCauley goal enough for Bannsiders

Darren McCauley's 16th goal of the season was enough for Coleraine to see off Glentoran although Ronnie McFall's outfit probably deserved to at least force extra-time after creating several good chances as they pressed in the second half.

McCauley rifled in from 22 yard in the ninth minute after being set up by a clever back-heel by Jamie McGonigle.

The goalscorer wasted a great chance to double Coleraine's lead on 16 minutes as he blasted over but Glentoran improved in the second quarter and then looked the better side for much of the second half.

Glens striker Curtis Allen fired inches wide on 66 minutes before being off target with a glorious headed opportunity on 82 when left completely unmarked.

As Glentoran continued to threaten, Bannsiders keeper Chris Johns had to make three late saves as he denied Stephen Gordon, Allen and Daniel Kelly.