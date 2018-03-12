Aleksandar Mitrovic: Striker allows Fulham to play a different style, says Denis Odoi

Aleksandar Mitrovic averages a goal every 84 minutes for Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic's physicality allows Fulham to play a different style, says team-mate Denis Odoi.

Mitrovic has scored seven goals in eight games since joining the club on loan from Newcastle on 1 February.

But while his goals have been key in helping Fulham move up to fourth in the Championship and go 15 games unbeaten, he also offers an outlet up front.

"The goals are very important, but he's also a resting point for us when we play it up top," Odoi said.

Mitrovic's seven goals have come in the last five games, the latest a header in the 91st minute to clinch a 2-1 win over Preston on Saturday.

The Serbian striker is already Fulham's joint second-highest scorer this season behind Ryan Sessegnon and his 6ft 2ins frame allows the Whites greater variation in their play.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has plenty of pace in forward areas from Floyd Ayite, Sheyi Ojo, Neeskens Kebano and Aboubakar Kamara, but before Mitrovic's arrival his side lacked a physical presence.

"I think before [Mitrovic arrived] we couldn't play long balls because we didn't really have a striker who could keep the ball," Odoi told BBC Radio London.

"Rui Fonte can keep the ball when you play it to his feet, but he's not as tall. With Mitro you can play a hard ball and he'll still take it down on his chest, so I think that's the difference.

"We can play to him and then we can push up as a team and he puts the ball back to Stefan Johansen or Tom Cairney and runners like Ryan Sessegnon."