BBC Sport - Tommy Charlton: Walking footballer aims to make famous brothers proud

Charlton - I will make brothers proud

Tommy Charlton, younger brother of 1966 World Cup winners Jack and Sir Bobby, wants to do them proud as he tries to win selection for the Walking Football World Cup.

Charlton, 71, was part of England's trials for the competition, which takes place in 2020.

Former Liverpool left-back Alan Kennedy, who won five First Division titles and two European Cups with the Reds between 1978 and 1984, also took part in Burnley on Saturday at the age of 63.

Top videos

Video

Charlton - I will make brothers proud

Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Highlights: Bayern put six past Dortmund in Klassiker

Video

Doyle delight at flagbearer choice

Video

Video

Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win

Video

Referee was wrong to 'guess' on penalty - Murphy

Top Stories