Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward's transfer value rises most in Europe

Mohamed Salah has scored 33 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season

Mohamed Salah's transfer value has increased the most of any player in Europe's top leagues during the last six months, according to new data.

The Liverpool and Egypt forward's market value has risen by 74.7m euros (£66.4m) to 162.8m euros (£144.3m).

Salah, 25, is the leading Premier League goalscorer with 24 goals.

There are six Premier League players in the top 10 with Manchester City pair Ederson and Leroy Sane in second and third in the CIES rankings.

The CIES valued Egypt international Salah at 88.1m euros (£78.3m) in September 2017 just after his £34m move to Liverpool.

Lazio's highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 22, who has been attracting interest from Europe's elite clubs, is also in the top 10.

Outside of the top 10, Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire appears in 13th with an increased value of 35.4m euros (£31.5m) while Burnley's Jack Cork is at 48 with an estimated rise of 18.3m euros (£16.3m).

The figures from CIES are determined by a "unique algorithm" and reflect current form.

The data is based on the top five leagues in Europe and only produces stats on players who have not changed club or extended their contract in the last six months.

Top 10 risers