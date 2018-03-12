Kilmarnock v Aberdeen - Killie's Gary Dicker says replay is must-win for Dons

Midfielder Gary Dicker says Kilmarnock's cup run has been a bonus

Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Dicker believes Tuesday's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay with Aberdeen is a must-win match for the Dons.

Following a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie, the sides meet again at Rugby Park.

With Aberdeen having reached the final of both domestic cups last term, Dicker reckons the men from the Granite City carry the burden of expectation.

"We're looking forward to it but they probably need to win it to keep their season alive," he said.

"It's a massive game for us but the pressure is probably on them. They're one of the best teams over the last few years in the league - two cup finals last year, finishing second.

"They're expected to get there every year. For us it obviously is a bonus as our aim is to stay in the league. No-one expected to get this far."

Kilmarnock, who are fifth in the Premiership, 10 points behind third-placed Aberdeen, have enjoyed a fine run of form under manager Steve Clarke.

They have yet to beat the Dons this season but Dicker says that is not a concern.

"We were unlucky up there in the league game before and even here [when we lost 3-1 in January]," said Dicker, who was in the side that beat Ross County 3-2 on Saturday.

"We know what to expect and they know what to expect as we've played each other a few times now, so I don't think we've got anything to fear to be honest. They're probably saying the same about us.

"It's about whoever shows up on the night.

"The confidence has been up in the last few months and we've kept it going. We're always in a game - even up there when we went 1-0 down early on, you always get that feeling you can get back into the game and that's credit to the lads, the manager, the staff - and that comes from training."

Clarke has taken his side from relegation strugglers to the Premiership's top six

Killie boss Clarke agrees with Dicker that the Ayrshire men go into the replay with less pressure.

"I said before the last game it would be a bonus for us - from where we were to where we are now, we've already had a good season," he said.

"If we can progress in the cup it would be a bonus. For Aberdeen, their season probably lies in a good cup run, so maybe a little bit more pressure on Aberdeen than us tomorrow.

"The boys are in a good frame of mind and we go into the game full of confidence. We respect our opponents, it will be a difficult game, but we go there with a lot of confidence and hopefully we can get the result that gets us into the semi-final."