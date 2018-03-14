Continental Tyres Cup Final: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women

Arsenal were competing in the final for the sixth time since the 2011 summer season

Arsenal Women won the Continental Tyres Cup for a record fifth time as they denied favourites Manchester City Women in a tight final at Adams Park.

Vivianne Miedema struck the game's only goal, slotting in after good build-up play from England's Jordan Nobbs.

Miedema's Netherlands team-mate Dominique Janssen had earlier struck the crossbar as the Gunners impressed.

City went close through Nikita Parris and substitute Jane Ross after half-time, but could not find an equaliser.

The holders of the Women's FA Cup, Women's Super League One title and Continental Tyres Cup [League Cup] before Wednesday's match, City had been tipped to remain in possession of all three of English women's football's most sought-after pieces of domestic silverware.

But Arsenal, enjoying something of a revival since Australian Joe Montemurro's arrival as manager in November, began brightly and led through 21-year-old Miedema's calm, close-range finish through Ellie Roebuck's legs.

Miedema's goal came in her first final in English football since her 2017 move from German giants Bayern Munich and was enough to earn Montemurro's side victory in his first possible final since being appointed.

Nick Cushing's City battled back after the break, boosted by Ross and fellow substitute Claire Emslie, but were kept out by an Arsenal defence that kept their seventh consecutive clean sheet.

The match - played between the only two sides to have won this competition since it began in 2011 - was a repeat of the 2014 final, won 1-0 by City on the same ground.

Defeat was only the Citizens' second in all competitions since May 2017, having won 22 of their previous 25 matches.

Arsenal and Scotland's Kim Little:

"I'm just really proud of the girls tonight - we've not been together too much lately because of the international break, but we executed our game plan really well, particularly in the first half.

"We dominated the first half, even though we didn't have too many clear-cut chances, but possession-wise and how we played, we were definitely the better team.

"They came into it in the second half, which was inevitable, especially with it being a cup final, but we were able to be resilient, which is something we've been working on."

Man City and England captain Steph Houghton:

"In the first 45 minutes we weren't at our best and we got punished for that.

"As the gap between the teams gets a little bit smaller, any little mistake or chance, if the other team takes it, it's hard to get back into the game.

"In the second half, I thought we were the better team and we were camped in their half, but we just couldn't get the goal we were looking for. You've got to give Arsenal credit for the way that they've performed."

Arsenal: Van Veenendaal, Evans, Williamson, Quinn, Mitchell, Janssen, Van de Donk, Mead (O'Reilly, 81), Nobbs, Little (McCabe, 89), Miedema (Carter, 73).

Substitutes not used: Moorhouse, Scott, James, Kuyken.

Manchester City: Roebuck, McManus, Houghton, Beattie, Stokes, Scott (Lawley, 81), Walsh, Christiansen (Emslie, 61), Parris, Nadim (Ross, 45), Stanway.

Substitutes not used: Bardsley, Jans, Morgan, Toone.

Referee: Amy Fearn

Attendance: 2,136

