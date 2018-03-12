Tony Pulis: Middlesbrough must stay grounded in Premier League promotion push

Patrick Bamford scored his eighth goal in five games for the Teessiders

Middlesbrough must stay grounded in their pursuit of Premier League promotion despite Saturday's 3-1 win against Barnsley, says boss Tony Pulis.

Boro maintained their place in the Championship's top six and have now won four of their last five matches.

However, Bristol City are just three points behind in seventh and even Millwall, in 10th, are only six points behind the Teessiders.

"It means nothing, we have nine games to go," Pulis, 60, told BBC Tees.

"We've got 27 points to play for, so come and see me when we've one game to go and four points clear and I'll be absolutely delighted.

"I'm serious. We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground and there are some very tough games coming up."

Boro were relegated from the Premier League last season, 12 months after securing promotion to the top flight.

Since arriving as successor to Garry Monk in December, Pulis has steered Middlesbrough to eight wins and only five defeats from 15 games.