BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Marcus Rashford would 'learn how to lose' under Frank de Boer
So who is the worst Premier League manager ever, Jose?
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says Frank de Boer is the "worst manager in Premier League history" and Marcus Rashford would "lose every game" if he played under the Dutchman.
The Portuguese criticised De Boer, who had said on BT Sport that "it is a pity" Rashford plays under Mourinho.
De Boer was sacked as Crystal Palace manager this season after losing all of his opening four league games.
