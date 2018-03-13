Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth1Dundee Utd1

Queen of the South v Dundee United

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Rankin
  • 12Thomson
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 6Cameron
  • 9Lyle
  • 15Todorov
  • 17Murray
  • 18Fergusson
  • 23Beerman
  • 34Lyle

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 4Durnan
  • 5Quinn
  • 3Scobbie
  • 2MurdochBooked at 18mins
  • 16Flood
  • 11King
  • 12Stanton
  • 17Robson
  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 28Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McMullan
  • 8McDonald
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 15Slater
  • 21Mehmet
  • 24Gillespie
  • 38Chalmers
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul Quinn.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).

Mark Durnan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul Quinn.

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Quinn (Dundee United).

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dundee United).

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 1. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Willo Flood.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Willo Flood (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 1, Dundee United 0. Dom Thomas (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Scott Mercer.

Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Hand ball by Billy King (Dundee United).

Attempt saved. Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Attempt missed. John Rankin (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Billy King (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Thomas Mikkelsen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren27193549282160
2Livingston27148543271650
3Morton28119837271042
4Dundee Utd2412573229341
5Queen of Sth2710984035539
6Dunfermline27108940301038
7Falkirk2789103140-933
8Inverness CT2586113031-130
9Dumbarton26410121532-1722
10Brechin2605211856-385
View full Scottish Championship table

