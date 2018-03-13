Match ends, Manchester United 1, Sevilla 2.
Manchester United 1-2 Sevilla (agg: 1-2)
-
- From the section European Football
Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage after an awful performance ended in a 2-1 home defeat by Sevilla.
Substitute Wissam Ben Yedder was the match-winner for the Spanish side, shooting from inside the area just two minutes after coming on and heading in at the back post from a corner.
After posing little threat in the goalless first leg, United again looked second best against the La Liga side, though Marouane Fellaini's thumping effort did draw Sergio Rico into a save and the away goalkeeper kept out Jesse Lingard's low strike.
Romelu Lukaku lashed home from close range with seven minutes remaining, but it proved to be merely a consolation.
United exit the competition along with Tottenham, but Premier League leaders Manchester City and Liverpool progressed to Friday's quarter-final draw. Chelsea can join them if they beat Barcelona on Wednesday.
- Leisurely, lethargic & deservedly beaten - how Man Utd went out with a whimper
- 'I don't have regrets' - Mourinho says Euro exit 'nothing new' for Man Utd
- Football Daily podcast: 'Man Utd were far too conservative'
Muddled Mourinho
United entered the competition after winning last season's Europa League final, but they lag well behind the continent's elite in Europe.
Manager Jose Mourinho has often been criticised by his own supporters for his cautious style of play and the approach proved extremely costly on this occasion. At one point, the home fans were chanting "attack, attack, attack" towards their own players.
His side looked devoid of ideas for large periods of the two matches, playing pedestrian football for much of it, and his selection and tactics for this game seemed muddled too.
Midfielder Fellaini was off the pace having been given a first start since November, while Marcus Rashford played from the right, despite scoring twice and causing so many problems for Liverpool in their previous game from the opposite flank.
Mourinho also needs to work out how best to use the talents of January signing Alexis Sanchez, who played from the left, but failed to make an impression on the contest.
Twice a winner of the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, Portuguese Mourinho exited at this stage of the competition for only the fourth time in 12 seasons.
There was optimism for the Red Devils going into the game after collecting impressive victories over Jurgen Klopp's men, Chelsea and coming from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace in recent games.
But their best spell was the opening five minutes of the game at Old Trafford, when they were on the front foot and striker Lukaku struck wide and had an effort blocked from close range.
The hosts failed to build on their positive start and, although Lukaku scored his 24th of the season late on, the damage had already been done.
Sevilla win midfield battle
With three draws and a defeat, Sevilla had never won a Champions League game in England, until this match at Old Trafford.
Over the two legs, they were the better side and deserved the victory, with manager Vincenzo Montella and his substitutes running on to the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate with the players.
"We were just excellent, very good," said Montella. "A lot of those players played the game of their lives.
"In spite of the fact we didn't create chances in the first half, we were good, very good, up until the final third, and we gave United very little chance near our goal."
Ben Yedder will get the plaudits for his well-taken goals and he could even have sealed a hat-trick as United fell apart, allowing the Frenchman to run clear but shooting straight at David de Gea.
But the contribution of central midfielders Steven N'Zonzi and Ever Banega cannot be understated as they controlled the middle of the park, overrunning Fellaini, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba when he came on.
Ex-Blackburn and Stoke man N'Zonzi has been linked with a move back to the Premier League and he had more passes (94) than any other player, while partner Banega won possession of the ball back 13 times, the best tally on the field.
Ben Yedder quick off the mark - the stats
- Including the 2011 final, United have only won one of their last nine Champions League knockout games (drawn three, lost five).
- After progressing from the last 16 in five successive seasons - they have now been eliminated at this stage in two of their last three Champions League campaigns (2012-13 and 2017-18).
- This was the first defeat of a Premier League club by a La Liga club in the Champions League in 2017-18, at the ninth attempt (two wins for Premier League clubs, six draws).
- Sevilla are just the third side to score two or more goals at Old Trafford against United under Mourinho (Manchester City twice and Burnley).
- In fact, City are the only other side to beat United at Old Trafford in Mourinho's tenure at the club (1-2 in September 2016 and 1-2 in December 2017).
- Sevilla attempted 21 shots in this match - the most that United have allowed an opposition side at Old Trafford in a competitive match since Real Madrid attempted 22 in March 2013 (Champions League).
- David de Gea has conceded more goals in this match (two) than in his previous five Champions League games this season (one).
- Romelu Lukaku has scored five goals in the Champions League this season, the most by a Manchester United player in the competition since Wayne Rooney (five) in 2009-10.
- Wissam Ben Yedder's first goal was the fastest scored by a substitute in the Champions League this season (87 seconds).
- Ben Yedder has scored the most Champions League goals without providing an assist so far in the competition (eight).
What next?
With the league all-but gone, the only trophy remaining for Manchester United is the FA Cup. They host Brighton in the sixth round on Saturday (kick-off 19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A ValenciaSubstituted forMataat 77'minutes
- 3Bailly
- 12Smalling
- 18Young
- 31Matic
- 19RashfordBooked at 90mins
- 27FellainiSubstituted forPogbaat 60'minutes
- 14LingardSubstituted forMartialat 77'minutes
- 7Sánchez
- 9R Lukaku
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 6Pogba
- 8Mata
- 11Martial
- 20Romero
- 36Darmian
- 39McTominay
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 5Lenglet
- 18Escudero
- 10BanegaBooked at 5mins
- 15N'Zonzi
- 17SarabiaBooked at 90mins
- 22VázquezSubstituted forPizarroat 87'minutes
- 11CorreaBooked at 88minsSubstituted forGeisat 89'minutes
- 20MurielSubstituted forBen Yedderat 72'minutesBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 9Ben Yedder
- 12Geis
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 21Martín Pareja
- 24Nolito
- 97Arana Lopes
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 74,909
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Sevilla 2.
Attempt blocked. Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega.
Booking
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Martial with a cross.
Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Éver Banega with a through ball.
Booking
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Johannes Geis replaces Joaquín Correa.
Booking
Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joaquín Correa (Sevilla).
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Guido Pizarro replaces Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.
Offside, Sevilla. Pablo Sarabia tries a through ball, but Wissam Ben Yedder is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Sevilla 2. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Rashford with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gabriel Mercado.
Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franco Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Juan Mata.
Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Sevilla) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Escudero.
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Booking
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 0, Sevilla 2. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joaquín Correa with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Antonio Valencia.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Anthony Martial replaces Jesse Lingard.
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 0, Sevilla 1. Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Wissam Ben Yedder replaces Luis Muriel.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Foul by Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla).
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.