Aubameyang says 'confidence is back' after Watford win

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in the January transfer window from Borussia Dortmund.

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says his goal in Arsenal's 3-0 home win over Watford on Sunday has helped boost his confidence after a 'difficult' start to life in the Premier League.

It ended a run of three successive Premier League losses for Arsenal.

"I'm feeling really better; in January I didn't play a lot so it was difficult when I came here, but I'm feeling better and I try to do my best of course for the team and for the club," Aubameyang told BBC Africa Sport.

"I think the team did very well and we are all happy, we are feeling better of course. We feel the confidence is back," Aubameyang said.

The Gabon international's goal put Arsenal 2-0 up as he pounced on a pass from former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan to score.

He later returned the favour to Mkhitaryan who netted his first premier League goal for Arsenal and the Gunners' third of the day.

Aubameyang became Arsenal's most expensive player after signing from German outfit Dortmund in the January transfer window.

He came to England having become only the second African player to win the golden boot in Germany after finishing the 2016/17 Bundesliga season with 31 goals for Dortmund.

Aubameyang celebrating after his goal against Watford on Sunday.

Sunday's goal was Aubameyang's third in five Premier League outings with Arsenal and he celebrated with his now customary somersault.

The Gabon star says that despite concerns he could get injured, he intends to continue with the acrobatics.

"That's my celebration since I'm young and yes that's it I'll do it all my life. That's it."

Despite the win over Watford, Arsenal are 12 points off the top four with Arsene Wenger's men again battling to get into the Champions League next season.

One route into Europe's elite club tournament would be by winning the Europa League, but Arsenal will need to do it without Aubameyang who is cup-tied and cannot play.

"I feel bad because of course I want to help the team. You know what it is when you see your team playing - of course you want to play.

"I'm really disappointed because of these rules. And they're [rules] a bit ….not maybe stupid but something like that. And yes I feel a little sad," the 28-year-old said.

The Gunners are favourite to cruise through into the last eight of the Europa League after a comfortable 2-0 win at the San Siro in the first leg.

Despite that win in midweek, Arsenal fans demonstrated their apathy towards the team, with thousands of empty seats on show at the Emirates stadium on Sunday.

Aubameyang hopes those frustrated Arsenal supporters will be buoyed by the team's performances against AC Milan and Watford.

"What can I say? We'll try to do our best in this end of the season and of course [hope fans] come to the stadium."