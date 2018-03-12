Scotland to play Belgium at Hampden on 7 September

Belgium won 2-0 at Hampden in 2013

Scotland have added another friendly match to their 2018 fixture list with a game against Belgium at Hampden on Friday, 7 September.

The match with Roberto Martinez's side will be Scotland's last before their Uefa Nations League campaign.

Alex McLeish's Scotland face Albania and Israel in the autumn.

"I am delighted to have secured such high quality opposition for our free fixture date at the start of our Uefa Nations League campaign," McLeish said.

The "free fixture date" comes as a result of Scotland being drawn in a three-team Nations League group.

McLeish, starting his second spell as national boss, named his first squad back in the job on Monday for upcoming friendly matches against Costa Rica (home, 23 March) and Hungary (away, 27 March).

The Scots travel to face Peru (29 May) and Mexico (2 June) before the meeting with Belgium, who by then will have competed in the World Cup in Russia.

"With the fixture kicking off the crucial Uefa Nations League campaign, there is no better opportunity for our players to stake a claim for a place than by proving their mettle against players of this calibre," McLeish added on the Scottish FA website.

"As a side currently ranked in the top five in the world, Belgium are the standard to which our players should be aspiring and set the bar in terms of what we are trying to achieve with our play."