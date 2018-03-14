Substitution, Besiktas. Anderson Talisca replaces Jeremain Lens.
Besiktas v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Besiktas
- 29Zengin
- 77Gönül
- 20Uysal
- 12Medel
- 88Erkin
- 18ArslanSubstituted forHutchinsonat 60'minutes
- 10Ozyakup
- 7Quaresma
- 11Pektemek
- 17LensSubstituted forSouza Conceiçãoat 60'minutes
- 30da Souza
Substitutes
- 1Agosto Ramírez
- 3Adriano
- 8Babel
- 9Negredo
- 13Hutchinson
- 14Aksoy
- 94Souza Conceição
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 17BoatengBooked at 42mins
- 5HummelsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSüleat 45'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 23Vidal
- 8Javi Martínez
- 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 35'minutes
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 11Rodríguez
- 14Bernat
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 32Kimmich
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Besiktas. Atiba Hutchinson replaces Tolgay Arslan.
Goal!
Goal! Besiktas 1, FC Bayern München 2. Vágner Love (Besiktas) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gökhan Gönül.
Offside, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma tries a through ball, but Mustafa Pektemek is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caner Erkin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Besiktas).
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).
Goal!
Own Goal by Gökhan Gönül, Besiktas. Besiktas 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Second Half
Second Half begins Besiktas 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Mats Hummels.
Half Time
First Half ends, Besiktas 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Tolga Zengin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jeremain Lens (Besiktas).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gökhan Gönül.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Tolgay Arslan (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Attempt blocked. Gökhan Gönül (Besiktas) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremain Lens.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Offside, Besiktas. Jeremain Lens tries a through ball, but Gökhan Gönül is caught offside.
Booking
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).
Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Caner Erkin.
Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mustafa Pektemek (Besiktas).
Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Vágner Love (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Thiago Alcántara because of an injury.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gary Medel.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a through ball.
Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).