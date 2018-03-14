Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Besiktas1Bayern Munich2

Besiktas v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Besiktas

  • 29Zengin
  • 77Gönül
  • 20Uysal
  • 12Medel
  • 88Erkin
  • 18ArslanSubstituted forHutchinsonat 60'minutes
  • 10Ozyakup
  • 7Quaresma
  • 11Pektemek
  • 17LensSubstituted forSouza Conceiçãoat 60'minutes
  • 30da Souza

Substitutes

  • 1Agosto Ramírez
  • 3Adriano
  • 8Babel
  • 9Negredo
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 14Aksoy
  • 94Souza Conceição

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 13Rafinha
  • 17BoatengBooked at 42mins
  • 5HummelsBooked at 37minsSubstituted forSüleat 45'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 23Vidal
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraSubstituted forRodríguezat 35'minutes
  • 25Müller
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7Ribéry

Substitutes

  • 2Wagner
  • 4Süle
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Rudy
  • 22Starke
  • 32Kimmich
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Besiktas. Anderson Talisca replaces Jeremain Lens.

Substitution

Substitution, Besiktas. Atiba Hutchinson replaces Tolgay Arslan.

Goal!

Goal! Besiktas 1, FC Bayern München 2. Vágner Love (Besiktas) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gökhan Gönül.

Offside, Besiktas. Ricardo Quaresma tries a through ball, but Mustafa Pektemek is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Caner Erkin.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Besiktas).

Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

Goal!

Own Goal by Gökhan Gönül, Besiktas. Besiktas 0, FC Bayern München 2.

Second Half

Second Half begins Besiktas 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Mats Hummels.

Half Time

First Half ends, Besiktas 0, FC Bayern München 1.

Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).

Tolga Zengin (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jeremain Lens (Besiktas).

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gökhan Gönül.

Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).

Tolgay Arslan (Besiktas) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Besiktas. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Attempt blocked. Gökhan Gönül (Besiktas) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremain Lens.

Offside, FC Bayern München. Sven Ulreich tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

Offside, Besiktas. Jeremain Lens tries a through ball, but Gökhan Gönül is caught offside.

Booking

Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Jeremain Lens (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rafinha with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Caner Erkin.

Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mustafa Pektemek (Besiktas).

Attempt missed. Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Vágner Love (Besiktas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. James Rodríguez replaces Thiago Alcántara because of an injury.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gary Medel.

Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arturo Vidal with a through ball.

Foul by Gary Medel (Besiktas).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC