Walsall sack Jon Whitney as manager of League One club

Jon Whitney first took charge of the Saddlers following Sean O'Driscoll's sacking on 7 March 2016

League One Walsall have sacked manager Jon Whitney after two years in charge at Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers are 14th in the table, six points above the relegation places, having lost four times in five games.

Whitney, who first arrived at Walsall as physiotherapist in 2003, ends a 15-year association with the club.

Coach Ian Sharps will take temporary charge of first-team affairs, assisted by the vastly experienced John Ward who helps run the Saddlers' Academy.

Whitney guided Walsall to third in League One and a play-off place when he took charge in March 2016, only to be beaten by eventual winners Barnsley.

Having been appointed initially only on a caretaker basis, he was then offered the job that summer on a three-year deal.

But Walsall dropped back to 14th last season, which is where they are again this time round, 10 points shy of a play-off place.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at second-placed Shrewsbury Town was their 10th away loss of the season.