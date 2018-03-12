Phil Brown: Swindon appoint former Derby, Hull, Preston & Southend boss as manager
Swindon Town have appointed former Derby County, Hull City and Preston North End boss Phil Brown as manager until the end of the season.
The 58-year-old has been without a job since leaving League One side Southend United in January.
Swindon are ninth in League Two - two places outside the play-offs - with 10 games remaining.
They have have been without a manager since David Flitcroft departed for Mansfield Town on 1 March.
Matt Taylor took charge for Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham Town.
