Phil Brown: Swindon appoint former Derby, Hull, Preston & Southend boss as manager

Phil Brown is just two games short of 500 games as a Football League manager

Swindon Town have appointed former Derby County, Hull City and Preston North End boss Phil Brown as manager until the end of the season.

The 58-year-old has been without a job since leaving League One side Southend United in January.

Swindon are ninth in League Two - two places outside the play-offs - with 10 games remaining.

They have have been without a manager since David Flitcroft departed for Mansfield Town on 1 March.

Matt Taylor took charge for Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Cheltenham Town.

More to follow.