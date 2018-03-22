Netherlands v England

Jack Wilshere was injured during a training session

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will miss England's friendly against the Netherlands on Friday after injuring a knee while training.

The 26-year-old, who has won 34 caps, has not travelled with Gareth Southgate's squad to Amsterdam.

But Southgate said he was "hopeful" Wilshere would be fit for Tuesday's match against Italy at Wembley.

Wilshere had been included in the England squad for the first time since Euro 2016.

"Jack just felt some tendinopathy in his knee but it's nothing too serious," Southgate said.

"We decided to leave him back at base and see how he responds, and we hope to have him with us on Saturday."

Number one shirt 'up for grabs'

Speaking after the squad arrived in Amsterdam, Southgate said Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford would start Friday's match.

There are four goalkeepers in the squad - Pickford, Stoke's Jack Butland, Joe Hart and Burnley's Nick Pope.

And Hart - who is on loan at West Ham from Manchester City - previously said the number one shirt was "up for grabs".

Hart has 75 England caps but has made only one appearance in the Premier League since November, and conceded 33 goals in 15 games.

Butland and Pickford have let in 51 and 50 goals respectively while Pope has the best record - 10 clean sheets in 27 games and conceding just 22 goals.

Hart said: "Even when I was trying to get into my Sunday league team, it was the same script: people want to play football. That is no different to the one here.

"I am not here to answer critics. I am here to play football, enjoy what I do and try and help my team the best way I can.

"Since Gareth has been in charge he's always said I've performed really well for him. He seems like a loyal guy but the shirt is up for grabs."

Van Dijk 'honoured' with armband

Van Dijk is the world's most expensive defender

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named captain of the Netherlands, taking over Arjen Robben after he retired from international duty in October.

Van Dijk, 26, joined the Reds from Southampton in January for a world record £75m fee for a defender.

He said: "It is great news, for me and my family. I am very happy with it, it is a great honour to be the captain of your country."

Match stats

Head-to-head

Netherlands have lost just one of their past 13 matches against England (W5 D7), with that defeat at Euro 1996 (4-1).

Southgate, who oversees just his 15th game as England manager (W7 D5 L2), will be the Three Lions' 13th different manager to face the Netherlands. Ronald Koeman is the first Netherlands boss to face England in his opening game in charge.

England have lost only one of their seven away games versus Netherlands, winning two and drawing four. That defeat came in a World Cup qualifier under Graham Taylor in October 1993 (2-0, with Koeman scoring the Dutch's opening goal via a direct free-kick.

Netherlands

The Oranje have won eight of their past nine matches (L1), winning the past five in a row. They last won six consecutively in June 2014.

England