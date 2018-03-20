Northampton Town 1-1 Shrewsbury Town

Northampton players celebrate Shay Facey's goal

Shrewsbury Town missed the chance to go top of League One as they were held at relegation-threatened Northampton.

Joe Bunney crossed for fellow wing-back Shay Facey to turn in at the back post and put the Cobblers in front.

Both sides went down to 10 men when Abu Ogogo and John-Joe O'Toole were shown straight reds for sparking a melee.

But Shrewsbury levelled minutes later from Jon Nolan's low 20-yard strike and the visitors were denied victory when Omar Beckles headed against the bar.

Paul Hurst's side stay second, one point behind leaders Blackburn and four points clear of third-placed Wigan Athletic, who have three games in hand.

With Fleetwood winning at Rochdale, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Northampton remain in the drop zone on goal difference, having just won once in nine matches.

O'Toole's dismissal meant that he was sent off in this fixture for the second season running, having also been red carded 11 months ago in a game that also finished 1-1.

Ogogo's red card was his second of the season, earning him an automatic four-game ban - but he will not miss next month's EFL Trophy final at Wembley.